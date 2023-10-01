411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 09.30.23: Austin Theory Talks Dragon Lee

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and Matt Camp is back in studio after a few weeks on assignment.

-The big headline coming out of SmackDown is LA Knight will be the partner of John Cena against The Bloodline at Fastlane. Expected and the right choice judging by the pop from the crowd alone.

-To the video as Austin Theory gets a win over Cameron Grimes thanks to a distraction or two from Grayson Waller. A Town Down for the finish! Theory then gets in the face of Dragon Lee and they have to be separated.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Austin Theory and she mentions next week it will be Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory. Speaking of Theory he brags about his video from SmackDown doing 150 million views. Waller comes in and says he has a story about Dragon Lee and will tell him in the way out.

-Megan notes they will be hearing about the 150 million views for a long time. She and Camp then discuss Lee vs. Theory next week. It has been a busy week for Lee and now he will be on SmackDown to close next week. Good for him!

-Lashley and The Street Profits plus Damage CTRL still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-Fastlane! Indianapolis!

-To the video as Bobby Lashley is the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. Lashley says he thought The Profits had enough pride to do whatever takes and he made a mistake. So, it’s back to the drawing board. Waller offers himself and Theory, but Lashley notes he knows Theory well and will pass. The Profits are out to explain, but Lashley tells them to prove something to him and then he will listen.

-To the video as Rey Mysterio defended his US Title against Santos Escobar. Fun match and I am sure it meant a lot to both men, and especially, Santos. Camp thinks Santos took it easy on Rey because he knew he was injured. Interesting! Rey gets the win and before a handshake can happen, The Street Profits hit the ring and they lay a beating on the LWO. Dragon Lee wants to get involved, but security holds him back.

-Kayla is backstage with Lashley and The Profits. Kayla notes the LWO issued a challenge to face Lashley and The Profits at Fastlane. Lashley laughs and agrees to the match. The Profits laugh as well as they note it’s a wrap and it will be dominance at Fastlane.

-It will be Lashley/Profits against The LWO at Fastlane, though we don’t know which three members of the LWO.

-Damage CTRL up next!

-Peacock commercials!

–No Mercy commercial and I believe it just ended as I write this recap.

-To the video as Charlotte and Bayley faced off with Charlotte getting the win. Damage CTRL looks to attack, but Asuka makes the save. She rants in Japanese and apparently Bayley knows Japanese as she notes Asuka wants a Triple Threat Match for the Title against Charlotte and Iyo, so she’s got it. Iyo: “That’s not what she said.” I am sure someone translated on X.

-Damage CTRL is backstage being interviewed by Cathy Kelly. It is official as it will be Iyo defending against Charlotte and Asuka. Bayley says this is Iyo’s chance to show she is better and beat both women at the same time. Iyo says she can speak for herself and again says, that’s now what Asuka said. She storms off as Dakota and Bayley wonder what Asuka really said.

-To the video as John Cena has contract in hand and is prepared to face Jimmy and Solo by himself. They come out and attack to make sure Cena won’t make it to Fastlane, but LA Knight’s music hits and the place explodes. He makes the save as he take out Jimmy and Solo. Knight grabs the contract and signs it, which Cena sells like a 13-year-old seeing a boob on TV for the first time.

-Camp and Megan discuss Cena/Knight vs. The Bloodline and Megan brings up there has been a little history in recent weeks with Knight and Heyman interacting.

-Plug for NXT No Mercy, which again, is over at this point.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week! Thanks for reading!