411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 1.27.24: LA Knight’s Final Thoughts Before Royal Rumble

-It’s Royal Rumble day and that is always exciting. I am looking forward to the show tonight and my picks for the two Rumble Matches have been the same for a few weeks now: Punk and Bayley! Let’s put a bow on the last piece of the build to the show. Let’s get to it! Also, Go Niners!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp as we are mere hours away from The Royal Rumble.

-Run Down: Fatal 4 Way drama, New-Look Legado!

-We start with a Title Change! To the video as we get highlights from The Kabuki Warriors beating Chance and Carter for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Nice little run for Carter and Chance, but you knew the Titles were going to The Kabuki Warriors sooner than later. I appreciate the pyro whenever a new Champion is crowned as it adds to the importance.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Damage CTRL and they are happy as you would expect. Bayley celebrates her version coming to fruition, but the others don’t seem as happy. Bayley is getting turfed so hard from that group and it’s going to make her beloved by the fans once again.

-Camp and Megan discuss The Woman’s Rumble Match and at this point Bayley is the biggest name they have that hasn’t won a Rumble yet. This needs to be her year as Becky can get to Rhea a number of other ways.

-KO/Logan Paul: US Title! Tonight!

-To the video as we finally get Santos Escobar vs. Carlito. Fun stuff with the LWO and LDF getting involved and flying all around the ring. Then they pulled the trigger and connected the dots as they called up Elektra Lopez to rejoin Santos and LDF. I have been calling for this for weeks as it made all the sense and Lopez has been on Main Event a good bit.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Legado Del Fantasma. Santos says Elektra completes the family. Elektra notes she was here to take out the trash and that’s what she did. Santos says he will win the Rumble tomorrow and LDF will be the most dominant faction in the WWE. They are off to celebrate! When Rey gets back, LDF will need one more member (Andrade? Prison Dom if he ever breaks from JD?).

-Camp and Megan discuss the new-look Legado.

-To the video as Lashley and The Profits have a face-to-face with Final Testament. FACTION WARFARE ALL OVER SMACKDOWN! I kind of like it as they have one less hour of TV and the factions can get more people on screen. Lashley wants a fight, but Scarlett jumps on his back and goes after his eyes. Kross hits the ring and Final Testament wreck shop!

-Roman! AJ! Knight! Orton! Fatal 4 Way! Tonight!

-To the video as Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory got a rematch after avoiding injury in their last contest. Theory cheats to win as he uses the tights, which protects Melo a little. Two on one with Waller, but her comes Trick Williams to save Melo. He saved Melo, but there still seems to be tension.

-To the video as LA Knight faces Solo Sikoa in our SmackDown Main Event. AJ Styles gets involved to cause a DQ and here is Jimmy Uso. He wants AJ to beat Knight with the steel chair as does Solo, but AJ can’t resist taking out The Bloodline with the chair as well. Here’s Randy, but AJ escapes The RKO. Orton celebrates, but gets dropped with BFT from Knight.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with LA Knight and he respects Cathy, but it’s about to get hot. Let Me Talk to Ya! He says he will be the WWE Champion tomorrow. Roman wants to hold onto his Title, Randy wants to be 15 Time Champion, and AJ wants to cement his legacy, but tomorrow he builds his empire. Everyone knows it’s his game. YEAH!

-Megan and Camp run down tonight’s card which is only 4 matches, but both Rumbles will eat up an hour or more. I’m sure Roman and company will get 30 minutes as well.

-Megan and Camp discuss The Fatal 4 Way with Matt focusing on LA Knight and his motivation.

-Cathy plugs tonight’s show at 8 PM one more time. Camp is rolling with CM Punk and Bayley as well. Crap! We are out this week. Enjoy the Rumble and thanks for reading.