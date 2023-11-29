WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Drop For FOX Sports 1 Airing

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was on FOX Sports 1, and as expected the rating and audience were way down. Friday’s show brought in a 0.24 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 789,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics. That’s down 61.3% and 64.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.62 demo rating and audience of 2.206 million.

Obviously, a comparison from FS1 to Fox isn’t apples to apples; for a more direct comparison, Friday’s Smackdown was also down from the last FOX Sports 1 airing on October 27th, which did a 0.35 demo and 1.145 million viewers. The demo rating was the lowest since a FS1-airing episode on October 28th, 2022 did a 0.23, while the audience was the lowest since the New Year’s Eve 2021 episode did 378,000 viewers on FOX.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.592 demo rating and 2.238 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.516 demo rating and 2.127 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.