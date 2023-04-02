WWE Finalizing Deal To Be Sold To UFC Parent Company, Could Be Announced Monday, Full Details

CNBC reports that WWE is in “advanced talks” to be sold to Endeavor Group, the parent company of UFC. The deal could be announced as soon as Monday with the plan being for UFC and WWE to form a new publicly traded company.

Endeavor is owned by Hollywood super agent Ari Emanuel, who would become chief executive of the new company. Endeavor would own 51% of the new UFC/WWE company, with WWE shadeholders holding the other 49%.

Vince McMahon would reportedly be the executive chairman of the new company, along with Endeavor President Mark Shapiro.

Dana White would remain President of UFC, with WWE CEO Nick Khan being President of the wrestling portion of the business.

WWE has spent the past few months looking for a buyer, with Vince McMahon returning to the company in January after retiring last July in the wake of allegations that he paid several women millions of dollars to keep alleged affairs and misconduct secret. WWE shares have soared over 33% this year, valuing the company at $6.79 billion. The deal with Endeavor would give WWE an enterprise value of over $9 billion. WWE recorded $1.29 billion in revenue last year.

Triple H is currently running WWE creative, while Stephanie McMahon stepped down as WWE co-CEO when Vince returned in January.

The deal would mark the end of the McMahon family controlling WWE.

Endeavor recorded $1.3 billion in revenue last year, led by UFC, giving the company a market cap of $10.53 billion. The Endeavor-WWE deal would value UFC at over $12 billion.

The deal would join three brash public personalities — Ari Emanuel, Dana White, and Vince McMahon — under one company.