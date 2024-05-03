WWE Speed To Hold Another Tournament To Decide Ricochet’s First Challenger

As previously reported, Ricochet is the first-ever Speed champion, winning the belt in the tournament finals by defeating Johnny Gargano. During that same episode, it was announced that another tournament is set to begin Wednesday and will decide Ricochet’s first challenger.

The first round will feature Apollo Crews vs. Ivar and Tyler Bate vs. Berto. The winners will then meet in a match to decide who challenges Ricochet.