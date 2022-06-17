WWE News: Stock Down Following News Of Vince McMahon Stepping Down, The Hurt Business On Table For 3

– WWE’s stock took another hit today following the news that Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and Chairman as a result of the investigation into him. WWE stock closed at $62.51 on Friday, down $2.36 (3.64%) from the previous closing price. Including Thursday’s drop, that means the stock price has erased the gains made over the past month as it hits its lowest number since it closed at $61.66 on May 24th.

WWE announced that Vince was stepping down as the WWE Board of Directors investigates the allegations that he paid a $3 million settlement to a former employee that he had an affair with, which has uncovered other NDAs as well. Stephanie McMahon is stepping into the role as interim CEO and Chairwoman, and Vince is set to appear tonight on Smackdown in an in-character appearance.

– A new episode of Table For 3 released today on Peacock and WWE Network featuring the reunion of the Hurt Locker in Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. You can see a clip from the segment below: