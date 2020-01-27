WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Announced for February

– WWE Super ShowDown is returning for 2020. WWE announced tonight during the Royal Rumble 2020 event that the promotion will be returning to Saudi Arabia for the event. Super ShowDown 2020 will be held on Thursday, February 27. The event will stream live on the WWE Network.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at King Fahd International Stadium. 2019’s Super ShowDown was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium on June 7.

WWE’s last trip to Saudi Arabia was Crown Jewel 2019, which was held on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, also at King Fahd International Stadium.