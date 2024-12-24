WWE Tribute to the Troops Reportedly Not Happening This Year

WWE has not yet announced details for Tribute to the Troops this year, and a new report says that it’s been quietly cancelled. Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio noted that the event is not happening and that people were asking about it in the last month but that it is “not being taped.”

Dave Meltzer went on to say that the company had too many other things going on and noted, “I don’t know if it’s done for good, but this is the first year that they haven’t done anything with that.”

WWE brought back Saturday Night’s Main Event for the first of continuing quarterly specials last weekend, and has Raw’s move to Netflix starting in a couple of weeks.