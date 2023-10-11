WWE Reportedly ‘Turned Down’ CM Punk’s Offer To Return

As previously reported, it was not believed that WWE and CM Punk were in negotiations about Punk returning to the company after his AEW firing. Dave Meltzer initially reported that Punk intended to return and there were ongoing talks, but Fightful later said those talks weren’t happening. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that WWE “turned down” Punk.

Meltzer said: “The decision was a no. He wanted to go there and the decision was a no. I mean, it can always change and it was brought up to me that there is no such thing as no forever when it comes to WWE but it’s no for now.”

He noted that it was Vince McMahon’s decision. McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H all decided that the “negatives outweighed the positives.”

FOX previously pressured WWE to rehire CM Punk when he was working WWE Backstage, but McMahon said no then as well. Punk and WWE also spoke to each other during his hiatus in AEW, before his return in June. According to Meltzer, the talks happened around ten months ago when he was still under contract, but the answer was no from WWE then, as well. At the time WWE couldn’t have hired him anyway. While they could have now, they decided not to.

It was noted that it could always change, such as if WWE’s business goes down, as other wrestlers have been brought back when Vince said no.