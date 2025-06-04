WWE News: Tyra Mae Steele Wins NXT Debut, Brooks Jenson Booted From The Culling

– WWE LFG season one winner Tyra Mae Steele was victorious in her first match on NXT. Steele, who was the female winner on the reality show’s first season, defeated Arianna Grace on Tuesday’s episode. While Grace tried her hardest, she fell in short order to Steele:

– Brooks Jenson got kicked out of The Culling on this week’s show courtesy of Izzi Dame. Dame walked up on the rest of the group and nailed Jenson in the back with a chair. When Shawn Spears questioned her attack, Dame said Jensen was never fully committed and if you aren’t committed, you’re out. Spears agreed and the group walked away with Jensen still down.