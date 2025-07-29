– The new Netflix WWE docuseries, WWE: Unreal, has officially launched on Netflix, and it features some very revealing behind-the-scenes moments. One episode of WWE: Unreal even featured a writer advocating Chelsea Green win this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match simply by walking to the ring as the 30th entrant!

During the episode, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Leveseque wanted more time to decide the winner of the women’s Rumble match. One writer asked if there was an underdog talent who Triple H was willing to take a chance on. Another writer then suggested that the No. 29 entrant and the other wrestler in the ring cause a double- elimination, making the proposed No. 30 entrant, Chelsea Green, the automatic winner.

The writer says during the episode (via Fightful), “Horrible option. You get entrant #29 in there, and they come in, there’s only two women. They end up doing a double elimination. So whoever’s number 30, automatically wins. Chelsea Green. Walks down, wins the Royal Rumble. That’s it.”

Chelsea Green did work the women’s Rumble match earlier in January. However, she entered at No. 5 and was eliminated after 26 minutes. Charlotte Flair, who entered at No. 27, would go on to win this year’s Rumble match.

WWE: Unreal is streaming now on Netflix. You can check out 411’s Robert Leighty Jr. detailing the first episode in his full report RIGHT HERE.