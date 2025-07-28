WWE: Unreal Director Thinks WrestleMania XL Documentary Helped Lead To Netflix Series

Director Chris Weaver believes that the WrestleMania XL documentary was a factor in the creation of WWE: Unreal. Weaver, who directed the first season of the upcoming docuseries, spoke with Yahoo!’s Uncrowned where he talked about how WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain helped influence WWE’s decision to go ahead woth Unreal.

“My opinion is, I think it certainly helped them get to the point where they’re like, alright, let’s go ahead,” Weaver said. “And not just pull back the curtain, let’s tear it down, so to speak.”

The series premieres on Tuesday and is described as follows: