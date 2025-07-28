wrestling / News

WWE: Unreal Director Thinks WrestleMania XL Documentary Helped Lead To Netflix Series

July 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE: Unreal Image Credit: Netflix

Director Chris Weaver believes that the WrestleMania XL documentary was a factor in the creation of WWE: Unreal. Weaver, who directed the first season of the upcoming docuseries, spoke with Yahoo!’s Uncrowned where he talked about how WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain helped influence WWE’s decision to go ahead woth Unreal.

“My opinion is, I think it certainly helped them get to the point where they’re like, alright, let’s go ahead,” Weaver said. “And not just pull back the curtain, let’s tear it down, so to speak.”

The series premieres on Tuesday and is described as follows:

For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.

