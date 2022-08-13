WWE Weekend House Show Lineup: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez Advertised for Tonight

– WWE has two live events scheduled for this weekend, starting with Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will be held tonight at the WYCC in Salisbury, Maryland. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Miz

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

* Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

* Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Undisputed Tag Team Championship Street Fight: The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

* Also set to appear: Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Dolph Ziggler, Theory, and many more.

Tomorrow, WWE heads to the Hard Lock Live at Etess Arena for Sunday Stunner in Atlantic, City, New Jersey. Here’s the advertised lineup for tomorrow:

* Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka va. Carmella

* ﻿Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

* Street Fight: ﻿Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: ﻿The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

* United States Championship Match: ﻿Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Miz:

* Also set to appear: Ronda Rousey, Theory, Ricochet.