WWE Weekend House Show Lineups for Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Stunner

– WWE is holding a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show tonight in North Charleston, South Carolina at the North Charleston Coliseum. Here is the advertised lineup:

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

* Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Carmella

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Natalya

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

* United States Championship Triple Threat Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

WWE is also scheduled for a Sunday Stunner live show tomorrow at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The show has the same lineup as listed above.

– Additionally, WWE NXT 2.0 will be live tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Gainsville, Florida. Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade are all advertised to appear.