– WWE has a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show scheduled for tonight in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Braun Strowman and The New Day vs. The Usos and Sami Zayn

* Allentown Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

* Also slated to appear: Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, The Brawling Brutes, and more.

Meanwhile, the Bryce Jordan Center is advertising the following lineup for WWE Sunday Stunner in State College, Pennsylvania set for tomorrow:

* Braun Strowman and The New Day vs. The Usos and Solo Sikoa

* WWE US Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Matt Riddle

* State College Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Cross

* Also scheduled to appear: Liv Morgan, Austin Theory, The Brawling Brutes, Gunther, Imperium, Ricochet, and more.

– WWE NXT is also running a live event tonight in Lakeland, Florida at the Lakeland Armory. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Cameron Grimes, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Cora Jade are being advertised by WWE for tonight’s show.