WWE News: WrestleMania 38 Home Video Release Date, Svengoolie Visiting At Raw
March 22, 2022 | Posted by
– WrestleMania 38 is set to release on home video in May. PWInsider reports that the PPV, which takes place on April 2nd and 3rd, will hit Blu-Ray and DVD on May 10th. The DVD will be a two-disc set.
– The site also reports that the iconic horror host Svengoolie was visiting backstage on last night’s episode of Raw. Svengoolie, real name Rich Koz, has hosted several wrestling personalities over the years on his Svengoolie show on Me-TV.
