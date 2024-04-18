WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Viewership Down From Season 2 Finale, Rating Up

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures returned for a third season on A&E this past weekend, with viewership lower than the season two finale. Sunday’s episode, which focused on WCW, had 281,000 viewers. This is down from the July 9, 2023 episode about the ‘Samoan Dynasty’ that had 300,000 viewers.

However, the season three premiere did perform better in the key 18-49 demographic than last year. This episode had an 0.09 while that one had an 0.08.