wrestling / News
WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Viewership Down From Season 2 Finale, Rating Up
April 18, 2024 | Posted by
WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures returned for a third season on A&E this past weekend, with viewership lower than the season two finale. Sunday’s episode, which focused on WCW, had 281,000 viewers. This is down from the July 9, 2023 episode about the ‘Samoan Dynasty’ that had 300,000 viewers.
However, the season three premiere did perform better in the key 18-49 demographic than last year. This episode had an 0.09 while that one had an 0.08.
More Trending Stories
- Janel Grant Spokesperson Criticizes Rock, John Cena For Staying in Touch With Vince McMahon
- More Details On Incarceration Of Man Suing WWE & AEW For Plagiarism
- Update on Life for Vince McMahon Post-WWE, Maintaining Contact With Donald Trump, WWE Employees Less Fearful Now
- Eric Bischoff Praises Kenny Omega, Thinks AEW Made Mistake With Mercedes Mone