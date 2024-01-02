wrestling / News
Xia Brookside Will Compete in Knockouts Ultimate X at TNA Hard to Kill
January 2, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling announced that Xia Brookside will make her TNA debut later this month at Hard to Kill. Brookside is set to compete in the Knockouts Ultimate X Match at the pay-per-view event.
Gisele Shaw is also competing in the matchup. The winner will be crowned the No. 1 contender for the TNA Knockouts Title. The card is just 11 days out. It will be held on January 13, 2024 at the Palms Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
BREAKING: @XiaBrookside will make her TNA debut in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/pJORDcw3LW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 2, 2024