Xia Brookside Will Compete in Knockouts Ultimate X at TNA Hard to Kill

– TNA Wrestling announced that Xia Brookside will make her TNA debut later this month at Hard to Kill. Brookside is set to compete in the Knockouts Ultimate X Match at the pay-per-view event.

Gisele Shaw is also competing in the matchup. The winner will be crowned the No. 1 contender for the TNA Knockouts Title. The card is just 11 days out. It will be held on January 13, 2024 at the Palms Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.