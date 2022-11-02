Xia Brookside on Her Reaction to Getting Released by WWE

– Wrestler and former NXT UK talent Xia Brookside appeared on Busted Open Radio this week. She discussed her release by WWE earlier this year and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Xia Brookside on signing with WWE at 19:On her reaction to her release: “At first, it was a bit of, ‘Oh no, I’m getting married in July,’ so I was planning that and it was ‘what am I going to do?’ But the love and support I’ve received from the fanbase has come back to me, they’re reaching out like, ‘where are you going? What are you doing next?’ Wrestlers have reached out to me. I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

On how she feels about a potential WWE return down the line: “I don’t feel restricted in any way. I know deep down in my heart that that door is still open. So it may not be now, it may not be next week, but, I know if I work hard enough, I can get back there.”