Xia Brookside Clarifies Her Status With WWE

Xia Brookside took to Twitter today to clarify her status with WWE after many fans speculated that she might be done with the company after tweeting that she was “open to independent bookings.”

“Some of y’all are annoying 🙄

For all the nosy’s out there.

I am still with WWE. We are allowed to do indie bookings as well.😇”

Some of y’all are annoying 🙄 For all the nosy’s out there. I am still with WWE. We are allowed to do indie bookings as well.😇 https://t.co/fm0PQXM7Lo — Xia Brookside ☆ (@XiaBrooksideWWE) July 21, 2022

This seems to confirm that at least some NXT UK stars are allowed to take independent bookings, though it’s unknown what, if any, restrictions are included with WWE’s policy on that.