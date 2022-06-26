wrestling / News
XPW Beautiful Disaster Results 6.25.22: Women’s Champion Crowned, More
XPW Beautiful Disaster took place on Saturday night, which saw a Women’s Championship tournament and more. You can see the results below from the Pomona, California, per Cagematch.net. The show aired on FITE TV.
* XPW Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Kamille Brickhouse def. Deonna Purrazzo
* XPW Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Ludark Shaitan def. Lindsay Snow
* XPW Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Sage Sin Supreme def. Chelsea Green
* XPW Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Taya Valkyrie def. Steph De Lander
.@stephdelander makes her XPW debut!#XPWBeautifulDisaster @Thexpwwrestling pic.twitter.com/JEQ2PyV9GL
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 26, 2022
* XPW Women’s Championship Tournament Ladder Match Finals: Taya Valkyrie def. Kamille Brickhouse and Ludark Shaitan and Sage Sin Supreme
Taya Valkyrie is the first ever XPW Women’s Champion, La Wera Loca now has 4 belts! #XPWBeautifulDisaster pic.twitter.com/KEEgSCvZyj
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 26, 2022
* XPW King Of The Death Matches Championship #1 Contendership Death Match: Alex Colon def. Ciclope
Spanish Fly through the pane of glass from Alex Colon! Whoever threw that water at Ciclope, fuck you #XPWBeautifulDisaster pic.twitter.com/QCyIOfM6hG
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 26, 2022
* Death Match: MASADA def. Miedo Extremo
* XPW King Of The Death Matches ChampionshipMatch: SHLAK def. Big Joe
SHLAK VAN DAM RETAINS OVER BIG FN JOE #XPWBeautifulDisaster fucking insane match pic.twitter.com/b13N6hsEJH
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 26, 2022
