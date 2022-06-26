wrestling / News

XPW Beautiful Disaster Results 6.25.22: Women’s Champion Crowned, More

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
XPW Beautiful Disaster Image Credit: XPW

XPW Beautiful Disaster took place on Saturday night, which saw a Women’s Championship tournament and more. You can see the results below from the Pomona, California, per Cagematch.net. The show aired on FITE TV.

* XPW Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Kamille Brickhouse def. Deonna Purrazzo

* XPW Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Ludark Shaitan def. Lindsay Snow

* XPW Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Sage Sin Supreme def. Chelsea Green

* XPW Women’s Championship Tournament First Round Match: Taya Valkyrie def. Steph De Lander

* XPW Women’s Championship Tournament Ladder Match Finals: Taya Valkyrie def. Kamille Brickhouse and Ludark Shaitan and Sage Sin Supreme

* XPW King Of The Death Matches Championship #1 Contendership Death Match: Alex Colon def. Ciclope

* Death Match: MASADA def. Miedo Extremo

* XPW King Of The Death Matches ChampionshipMatch: SHLAK def. Big Joe

More Trending Stories

article topics :

XPW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading