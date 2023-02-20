wrestling / News
XPW Pleasures Of The Flesh Results 2.18.23: Juventud Guerrera In Action, More
XPW’s latest show was Pleasures Of The Flesh which took place on Saturday, featuring Juventud Guerrera and more. You can check out the full results below from the show, per Cagematch.net:
* Death Match: Lindsay Snow def. Chelsea Durden
* Judge Joe Dred def. Biggie Biggs and Bo Cooper and Terex
* Juventud Guerrera def. Kit Osbourne
* XPW Women’s Championship Match: Ludark Shaitan (c) def. Miranda Alize
* Death Match: Big Joe def. Dirty Ron
* Death Match: Drake Younger def. Lou Nixon
* Atticus Cogar & MAGA Butcher def. The Faces Of Death
XPW. Pleasures of The Flesh.
WHAT A SHOW!l
Packed wild house. TNA. Blood, Booze. And Violence at its Best. 👊🏻🍺🩸 @Thexpwwrestling @therobblackshow pic.twitter.com/hD2f9VhTzm
— Brawlin Bo Cooper 👊🏻 (@BrawlinBo) February 19, 2023
Holy warzone tonight @Thexpwwrestling pic.twitter.com/Y0i0Op70gy
— 🕷🏍💋🇪🇺Jasmin St Claire (@jasminstclaire) February 19, 2023
I hate how good Lou Nixon/Drake Younger has been #PleasuresOfTheFlesh pic.twitter.com/3lXdCUd4DT
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 19, 2023
