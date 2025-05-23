wrestling / News

WWE News: Full Yokozuna WWE Icons Documentary Online, Zelina Vega & Dakota Kai Hit YouTube Milestone

May 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released the full WWE Icons documentary on Yokozuna online. The WWE Vault YouTube channel released the video, as you can see below:

– Zelina Vega & Dakota Kai noted in their latest ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL podcast that they have hit 30,000 YouTube subscribers. You can check out the episode below:

