Brandon Cutler Says The Young Bucks Are Done with Being the Elite

As previously reported, the Young Bucks are said to be taking time away from wrestling following their loss at AEW Full Gear. The team threw a fit after the defeat and tore apart the ringside area. In a post on Twitter, Brandon Cutler said that time away also includes Being the Elite, as the two will not be working on it.

He wrote: “Sources close to Matt and Nick are telling me that they have officially finished up with Being The Elite.”

The web series recently changed formats, where instead of a single 20-30 minute episode per week, there would be multiple sketches posted during the week.