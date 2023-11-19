Brandon Cutler Says Young Bucks Are ‘Taking Time Away From Wrestling’

Brandon Cutler says that the Young Bucks are “taking time away” from the ring following their loss at AEW Full Gear. The Bucks flipped out after they lost to Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho at the PPV, and Cutler posted to Twitter to note that they’re taking some time for themselves.

Cutler wrote:

“I am being told that the Young Bucks will be taking some time away from wrestling. People close to Matt and Nick’s camp are asking for privacy during this time.”