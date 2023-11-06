Yulisa Leon Says She’s Affiliated With KAOZ Lucha Libre

The former Yulisa Leon has found a new home following her WWE NXT release. Leon, who was released by WWE in September 21st and goes by Julissa now, told TJ Sports that she’s now with the CRASH-associated KAOZ Lucha Libre.

“I belong to KAOZ and we will surprise a lot of people,” Julissa said (per Fightful). “We have a lot of plans & surprises set and we will go forward from there.”

The site notes that Julissa defeated Dulce Tormenta on CRASH’s November 3rd show to win The Crash Women’s Championship.

KAOZ Lucha Libre is based out of Monterrey, Mexico