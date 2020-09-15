WWE News: Zelina Vega Steps Up to Challenge Asuka, Clip From Champions vs. Champions Match

– Zelina Vega is ditching her managerial efforts and has stepped up to challenge the Raw Women’s Champion in Asuka. On tonight’s show, Vega walked out on an argument between Angel Garza and Andrade, saying she can’t do it anymore, and then walked down to the ring after Asuka’s win over Mickie James. That match ended in confusing fashion as Asuka had the Asuka Lock applied and the referee rang the bell, stating that James couldn’t continue the match despite her not tapping.

Vega said that she’s done wasting her time trying to manage those “ingrates” and said Asuka was so busy on the superstars of yesterday that she’d forgotten some of the best stars of today like her. Asuka fired back a response and got slapped for her efforts. You can see both clips below:

– WWE also posted a clip from the Champions vs. Champions match between the Street Profits and Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, which you can see below: