wrestling / News
Zoe Sager Announced As Latest WWE ID Recruit
The latest WWE ID recruit is officially revealed in Zoe Sager. It was announced at Northern Crown Wrestling’s show on Sunday that Sager has been signed to the developmental program. You can see a photo from the event below.
Sager, a former Love Pro Wrestling Grand Champion and Love Pro Challenge Champion, began wrestling in 2018. She has been a regular for Love Pro Wrestling, Real Canadian Wrestling before that, and Prairie Wrestling Alliance.
Zoe Sager is the first Canadian to be WWE ID’d!!! 🇨🇦 @_NorthernCrown_ @SagerZoe 🔥🔥🔥@WWEID pic.twitter.com/9C61uukuSm
— Poisonrana (@PoisonranaPod) November 17, 2024
JUST ANNOUNCED – Zoe Sager has become the first Canadian talent to receive a WWE ID contract at tonight's Northern Crown event🇨🇦👏pic.twitter.com/lWsuY7Xk26
— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) November 17, 2024