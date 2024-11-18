wrestling / News

Zoe Sager Announced As Latest WWE ID Recruit

November 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zoe Sager AEW Image Credit: AEW

The latest WWE ID recruit is officially revealed in Zoe Sager. It was announced at Northern Crown Wrestling’s show on Sunday that Sager has been signed to the developmental program. You can see a photo from the event below.

Sager, a former Love Pro Wrestling Grand Champion and Love Pro Challenge Champion, began wrestling in 2018. She has been a regular for Love Pro Wrestling, Real Canadian Wrestling before that, and Prairie Wrestling Alliance.

