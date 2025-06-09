Zoey Stark Gives Details On Knee Injury After Surgery

Zoey Stark has provided an update on her knee injury after undergoing surgery on it. As noted, the WWE star injured her knee in a match on the May 19th episode of Raw. Stark revealed a few days later that she would be “out “for a while,” and she posted a video to Twitter on Monday giving an update.

In the video, Stark is at Rothman Orthopaedics eight days after her injury where she reveals that her injury is to her MCL, ACL, and meniscus. The video notes that the surgery was scheduled for two hours but took three and a half.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Stark on a quick and full recovery.