Zoey Stark Didn’t Think She Would Be Featured On Main Roster As Quickly As She Has Been

Zoey Stark has quickly become a featured member of the WWE main roster, and she says she thought it would be a slower transition. Stark has been feuding with Becky Lynch and aligned with Trish Stratus since she made it to Raw, and she recently spoke on Zaslow Show about her early push. You can check out highlights below:

On her push thus far: “I definitely didn’t think I would be getting as much time on TV as I am now. I thought it was going to be more of a slower transition, just a couple of things here and there, and build into something. I was thrown right into the fire with two of the top talents. It’s been a wild ride.”

On whether there might be some jealousy from other women on the roster: “I’m not worried about jealousy, I’m here for me, not for them. If they want to be in my position, they better work as hard, if not harder, than I do, which is nearly impossible. No one is going to work as hard as I do.”