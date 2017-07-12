– During his media call today, Jeff Jarrett addressed the GFW World Heavyweight Championship situation as it relates to current champion Alberto El Patron’s suspension. Patron was suspended as the company investigates the allegations of domestic abuse against him.

Jarrett said that they haven’t decided how to handle the championship right now, noting (per Wrestling Inc), “The decisions obviously… again I want to be as transparent because it’s the world we live in. I’m totally on board with this [investigation]. I’ve got five kids and, you know, communication is the key to any relationship whether it’s personal or business or whatever. So to communicate with you folks who are taking the time out of your day to jump on this call. It’s an ongoing investigation — sounds so legal but it goes a lot further than legal.”

He added, “At this time, that situation has not been addressed as it directly relates to the belt because it’s far from the most important in my opinion.”