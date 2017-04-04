– Hannibal TV recently interviewed Jim The Anvil Neidhart during WrestleCon. You can check out the interview below. During the interview, David Penzer mentions Neidhart having a “Hall of Fame” career, and Neidhart responds: “Excuse me, Hall of Fame? I’m not in the Hall of Fame. I am not good enough to be in the Hall of Fame. … You would think with everybody around me in the Hall of Fame, you would think I would be in the Hall of Fame. I was the one that started this pink thing in the first place.”