– Jimmy Snuka is clear of all charges related to the dead of Nancy Argentino. PWInsider reports that the murder charges against the WWE Hall of Famer relating to the 1983 death of Argentino have been dropped after Judge Kelly L. Banach ruled that his mental health will not improve and thus he will be unable to intelligently defend himself.

Snuka was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter back in September of 2015 in the death of Argentino, who was his girlfriend at the time of her passing, after the investigation into her death was re-opened the year before. Argentino died on May 11th, 1983 in Allentown, Pennsylvania due to traumatic brain injuries. Snuka had originally claimed that they had been horsing around outside their motel room after he pushed her, causing her head to hit the ground and that he didn’t know how badly she was injured until after working a TV taping. However, in his 2012 autobiography he claimed that she had slipped and hit her head on a rock after they stopped so she could go to the bathroom at a rest stop and that he put her to bed before heading to the tapings, then realized she was badly hurt after.

The forensic pathologist in the case had said Argentino’s injuries were consistant with being hit with a stationary object and noted several cuts and bruises that suggested domestic abuse. The pathologist had suggested the case be investigated as a homicide but no charges were filed until 2015, when new witnesses as well as the differing accounts from Snuka allowed authorities to bring an indictment.

Snuka was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial in June of last year due, as Snuka’s lawyers argued he was suffering from terminal stomach cancer and was not expected to live past the next six months. He was also said to be suffering from “hysteria and delusions” due to infections he’d been suffering from. Snuka was suspended from his WWE Legends deal after being indicted and was removed from the Hall of Fame section of WWE.com, though he was still listed as a member in the WrestleMania 33 program.