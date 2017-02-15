– Nikki Bella recently spoke with ESPN, here are the highlights…

Working in WWE without Brie: “In the beginning I kind of felt like lonely, and I kind of embraced it. Hey, now actually I can prove the people that I’m an individual, I just don’t have to be a Bella Twin to make a name for myself here. I can be Nikki Bella, Fearless Nikki, and I’ve really enjoyed that. But there are moments like the Royal Rumble or different moments that I wish I could share with Brie, and I do miss seeing her out there. Like when I do tag matches [I think], ‘Oh I miss my sister Brie.’ So it has its ups and downs.”

Becoming an Aunt: “I can’t wait. My sister has this amazing glow. I feel like this is my first child; she’s my identical twin too, so I’m very, very excited.”

Her teenage idol: “My idol was Jennifer Lopez. I was maturing in a way that all my friends weren’t. How is it that I’m 10 and I look 15 and all my friends don’t? I’m so proud to be a Latina. Growing up and being Latina and growing up with my father and getting to do a lot of the Hispanic traditions, I loved it.”