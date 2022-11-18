wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Countdown To Impact Over Drive
November 17, 2022 | Posted by
The Countdown To Impact Over Drive pre-show has two matches set, including a #1 contenders’ bout. Impact has announced the following matches for the pre-show, which starts Friday at 7:30 PM ET on Impact! Plus and YouTube:
* Impact World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Austin and Chris Bey
* Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch vs. Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann
You can see the full main card for the show, which starts at 8 PM ET, here.
More Trending Stories
- More Details on WWE’s Interest in Bringing Back Bronson Reed
- Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Young Bucks Backstage, More
- Road Dogg Thinks Bret Hart Should ‘Get Over’ Issues With Goldberg
- Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches