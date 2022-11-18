1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Countdown To Impact Over Drive

The Countdown To Impact Over Drive pre-show has two matches set, including a #1 contenders’ bout. Impact has announced the following matches for the pre-show, which starts Friday at 7:30 PM ET on Impact! Plus and YouTube:

* Impact World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Austin and Chris Bey

* Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch vs. Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann

You can see the full main card for the show, which starts at 8 PM ET, here.