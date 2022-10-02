wrestling / News
1PW A New Twist Of Fate Results 10.01.22: Alex Hammerstone, Jamie Hayter, & RVD in Action
– 1PW A New Twist of Fate was held yesterday in Doncaster, England at The Dome. The event was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Robbie X beat Ace Austin.
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) beat Nathan Cruz to retain his title.
* Session Moth Martina beat Jamie Hayter.
* Team SHAG (Greg Burridge & Colt Cabana) beat The British Invasion (Nick Aldis & Doug Williams).
* Survival of the Sickest Match: Team Ulf (Ulf Herman, Tyler Devlin & Will Kroos) beat Team Iceman (Iceman, Jack Harrop & Clint Margera).
* Fight For The Future Elimination Match: Luke Jacobs beat Ace Matthews, Amir Jordan, Callum Newman, Man Like DeReiss, and Scotty Rawk.
* Mickie James beat Lizzy Evo.
* Cara Noir beat Christopher Daniels.
* Mark Haskins (w/ Vicky Haskins) beat Rob Van Dam (w/ Katie Forbes).
