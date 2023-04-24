1PW All or Nothing Results 4.22.23: World Title Tournament, More

1PW All or Nothing took place on Saturday night with a World Title tournament and more. You can see the results from the show, which airs on FITE TV on April 30th, below per Cagematch.net:

Pre-Show: Will Kroos & Amir Jordan def. Vusyk & Myles Kayman

* 1PW World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Match: Will Ospreay def. Bobby Fish

* 1PW World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round No DQ Match: Mark Haskins (with Vicky Haskins) def. Ulf Herman

* 1PW World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Match: Lance Archer def. Nathan Cruz

* 1PW World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Match: Cara Noir def. Martin Stone

* 1PW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Boisterous Behaviour def. Chris Bey & Ace Austin, Subculture, and Zachary Wentz

* 1PW Openweight Championship Six-Way Scramble Match: Robbie X defeats Frankie Kazarian and Lio Rush and Luke Jacobs and Callum Newman and Scotty Rawk to win the title.

* 1PW Women’s World Title Gauntlet For The Gold Match: Lizzy Evo def. Dani Luna, Millie McKenzie, Nina Samuels, Session Moth Martina, Amale, Taonga, and Xia Brookside

* 1PW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals Match: Will Ospreay def. Lance Archer, Mark Haskins and Cara Noir