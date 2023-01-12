1PW Is Latest Promotion To Join Premier Streaming Network

Premier Streaming Network has announced that One Pro Wresting (1PW) is the first international company to join them. 1PW has signed a multi-year deal with PSN and will be available when it launches on Sunday.

One Pro Wrestling (1PW) becomes first internationally-based promotion to join Premier Streaming Network

One Pro Wrestling (1PW), an institution for independent wrestling in the United Kingdom, is joining Premier Streaming Network (PSN). The multi-year, exclusive agreement makes 1PW the first internationally-based promotion to join PSN, and will see 1PW’s extensive catalog available on PSN when the network launches on January 15. In addition to past events, PSN will be the home for future 1PW shows starting with “NO TURNING BACK,” on Saturday, February 25. “NO TURNING BACK,” emanating from The Engine Shed in Lincoln, UK, will feature a stacked line-up of performers including Will Ospreay, John Hennigan, Rhino, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Davey Richards, Taya Valkyrie, along with top-tier local wrestlers from the United Kingdom.

As a special kick-off to the 1PW and PSN agreement, for the first time ever, 1PW’s historic “A New Twist of Fate,” show from October 2022 will air for free during PSN’s “Premier Week” (January 15 through January 22). “A New Twist of Fate,” which had previously lived behind a paywall, featured some of the very best wrestling talent from the United Kingdom alongside superstars such as Rob Van Dam, Mickie James, Colt Cabana, current All Elite Wrestling Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter, Christopher Daniels, Nick Aldis, Ace Austin, Alex Hammerstone and more.

“We are so excited to work with the team at Premier Streaming Network to bring wrestling fans across the world an unrivaled 1PW experience, where fans can see the entire historic back catalog of shows, along with our modern pay-per-view events and more exciting content that we are developing,” said Steve Gauntley, owner of 1PW. “1PW’s goal is to be the standard bearer for British wrestling across the world. Working with PSN allows us to reach new fans and help us introduce British competitors to a wider audience, so they can become household names to wrestling fans.”

“It’s an honor to have 1PW as part of PSN, and our first internationally-based promotion,” said Paul Owen, President of PSN. “1PW has always done a tremendous job showcasing their local talent, as well as bringing in some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry. Our PSN team is thrilled to provide fans the opportunity to get familiar with 1PW’s history through their catalog of past events, while also providing a home where 1PW can distribute their current product.”

“From the outset, Premier Steaming Network wanted to bring the best technology available to promotions and content creators, period. Not just people based in the United States, but anyone across the globe,” said Josh Shernoff, Vice President of Programing and Creative Development of PSN. “I encourage fans who may not be familiar with 1PW and their tremendous promotion to check out ‘A New Twist of Fate,’ during PSN’s Premier Week, for free. This event is a great example of the type of content fans can expect from PSN as we continue to roll out.”

Premier Streaming Network’s “Premier Week” will also see the launch of PSN’s Premier+ SVOD service. For $4.99 a month, or $49.99 a year, viewers will have full access to over 2000 hours of content including wrestling libraries from Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), ECWA, WrestlePro, WrestlePro Alaska, Great Lakes Championship Wrestling, World 1 Wrestling, Frontline Pro Wrestling, with more events and promotions being added throughout the year. In addition, Premier+ members will see PSN original programming like ‘Spotlight Series with Josh Shernoff,’ and ‘The Wrestling Hour’ with Adam Barnard, sports shows from Chop Sports and podcasts like ‘The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish,’ and ‘The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.’

Premier Streaming Network will be available on a full suite of platforms and devices including Web, iOS and Android mobile web and desktop, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and many Smart TV’s beginning in early 2023.

To keep up with all the latest Premier Streaming Network announcements, including live event schedules, follow PSN on social media:

Twitter: @PremierSN

Facebook: Premier Streaming Network

Instagram: @PremierStreamingNetwork