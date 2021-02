2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Stats: Most Eliminations, Order of Entrants, More

The 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble is complete, and with it comes the requisite stats. You can see the order of entrance, the elimination order and the stars with the most eliminations below.

Edge won the Rumble after starting the match at #1. Our own Scott Slimmer’s full, Royal Rumble review is here.

Order of Entrance:

1. Randy Orton

2. Edge

3. Sami Zayn

4. Mustafa Ali

5. Jeff Hardy

6. Dolph Ziggler

7. Shinsuke Nakamura

8. Carlito Cool

9. Xavier Woods

10. Big E.

11. John Morrison

12. Ricochet

13. Elias

14. Damian Priest

15. The Miz

16. Riddle

17. Daniel Bryan

18. Kane

19. King Corbin

20. Otis

21. Dominik Mysterio

22. Bobby Lashley

23. The Hurricane

24. Christian

25. AJ Styles

26. Rey Mysterio

27. Sheamus

28. Cesaro

29. Seth Rollins

30. Braun Strowman

Order of Elimination:

1. Jeff Hardy (Eliminated by Dolph Ziggler)

2. Sami Zayn (Eliminated by Big E. and Xavier Woods)

3. Xavier Woods (Eliminated by Mustafa Ali)

4. Mustafa Ali (Eliminated by Big E.)

5. Carlito (Eliminated by Elias)

6. Elias (Eliminated by Damian Priest)

7. The Miz (Eliminated by Damian Priest)

8. John Morrison (Eliminated by Damian Priest)

9. Dolph Ziggler (Eliminated by Kane)

10. Ricochet (Eliminated by Kane)

11. Kane (Eliminated by Damian Priest)

12. Shinsuke Nakamura (Eliminated by King Corbin)

13. Otis (Eliminated by King Corbin)

14. King Corbin (Eliminated by Dominik Mysterio)

15. Dominik Mysterio (Eliminated by Bobby Lashley)

16. Damian Priest (Eliminated by Bobby Lashley)

17. The Hurricane (Eliminated by Big E. and Bobby Lashley)

18. Bobby Lashley (Eliminated by Christian, Daniel Bryan, Riddle, and Big E.)

19. Big E. (Eliminated by Omos)

20. Rey Mysterio (Eliminated by Omos)

21. Cesaro (Eliminated by Braun Strowman)

22. Sheamus (Eliminated by Braun Strowman)

23. AJ Styles (Eliminated by Braun Strowman)

24. Daniel Bryan (Eliminated by Seth Rollins)

25. Riddle (Eliminated by Seth Rollins)

26. Braun Stromwan (Eliminated by Edge & Seth Rollins)

27. Christian (Eliminated by Seth Rollins)

28. Seth Rollins (Eliminated by Edge)

29. Randy Orton (Eliminated by Edge)

Most Eliminations:

Big E.: 4

Damian Priest: 4

Seth Rollins: 4

Bobby Lashley: 3

Braun Strowman: 3

Edge: 3

Kane: 2

King Corbin: 2

Omos: 2

Christian: 1

Daniel Bryan: 1

Dolph Ziggler: 1

Dominik Mysterio: 1

Elias: 1

Mustafa Ali: 1

Riddle: 1

Xavier Woods: 1