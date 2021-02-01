Slimmer’s WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Charly Caruso, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They break down the entire card and announce that Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg will be the first match on the main card. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg, and then Sonya Deville joins the panel to break down Sasha Banks vs. Carmella. The panelists discuss the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and then head to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens.



Flair and Baszler start the match, and they lock up in the middle of the ring. Flair catches Baszler in a standing front head lock, pulls her to the corner, and makes the tag to Asuka. Baszler fights back, drops Asuka, and makes the tag to Jax. Asuka ties up Jax in an octopus hold but releases the hold to make the tag to Flair. Flair goes for a sunset flip but only gets a one count. Flair makes the quick tag back to Asuka, but Jax levels Asuka and makes the tag to Baszler. Baszler applies on overhead wrist lock and then drops Asuka with a clothesline for a two count. Jax gets the tag and locks in a Cobra Clutch. Asuka breaks the hold with a volley of back elbow shots and hits a Code Breaker for a two count. Asuka heads up top, but Jax follows her to the top. Asuka hits a sunset bomb from the top and gets another two count. Jax fights back with a sit-out powerbomb for a two count of her own. Jax makes the tag to Baszler as Asuka FINALLY makes the hot tag to Flair. Flair cleans house, hits a back breaker, and slams Baszler face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Jax tries to make the save, but Flair hits Baszler and Jaz with a double Natural Selection. Flair covers Baszler but only gets a two count. Jax gets the tag, delivers a Samoan Drop, and makes the quick tag back to Baszler. Baszler lands a running knee shot and gets a two count. Jax tosses Asuka over the announce desk, and Baszler heads to the outside to check on her partner. Flair heads up top and connects with a moonsault onto Baszler and Jax on the outside. Flair and Baszler head back into the ring, but Ric Flair and Lacy Evans show up to distract Flair. Ric hands Evans brass knuckles as Flair puts Baszler in the Figure Eight. Jax distracts the referee as Evans knocks out Flair with a brass knuckles Women’s Right. Jax gets the tag, delivers a running leg drop, and gets the three count.

Match Result: Nia Jax defeats Charlotte Flair with a running leg drop.

Match Length: 10:17

Slimmer’s Rating: **

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches.



WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs. Goldberg





McIntyre stares down Goldberg and hits him with a head butt and a spear before the bell rings. McIntyre and Goldberg brawl to the outside, and Goldberg spears McIntyre through the barricade. The match still hasn’t officially started, and a referee checks on McIntyre as Goldberg heads back into the ring. McIntyre slowly climbs back into the ring while clearly selling the rib damage from going through the barricade. The match officially begins, and McIntyre hits Goldberg with the Claymore, but Goldberg kicks out at two. Goldberg fights back with two more spears, but McIntyre kicks out at two. Goldberg hits the Jackhammer, but McIntyre again kicks out at two. Goldberg goes for another spear, but McIntyre side steps him, and Goldberg slams into the turnbuckles. McIntyre connects with a second Claymore, and this time he gets the three count. After the match, Goldberg tells McIntyre that he passed the test and shakes his hand.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre defeats Goldberg with the Claymore.

Match Length: 2:32

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks (Champion) vs. Carmella w/ Reginald





The bell rings, and Carmella heads to the outside to trash talk Banks. Carmella heads back into th ring, but Banks catches her with an arm drag takedown. Banks applies an arm wringer and connects with a forearm shot. Banks knocks Reginald off the apron, but the distraction allows Carmella to dump Banks to the outside. Carmella retrieves Banks and slams her face into the top turnbuckle. Carmella locks in a head scissors over the top rope and follows up with a sit-out slam. Carmella charges at Banks in the corner but eats a back elbow shot. Banks creates distance, heads up top, and hits the Meteora. Banks charges at Carmella, but Carmella drops her neck-first onto the middle rope. Carmella stomps on Banks and goes back to the trash talk. Banks heads to the corner, catches Carmella in a head scissors, and drives her head into the middle turnbuckle. Banks goes for the Three Amigos, but Carmella blocks the third one. Carmella dumps Banks to the outside, but Reginald catches her. Banks levels Reginald with a head scissors takedown, and the referee ejects Reginald from ringside. Carmella uses the distraction to hit a suicide dive, but she wasn’t well lined up with Banks, and she landed HARD. The action returns to the ring, and Banks gets a backslide pin for a two count. Banks heads up top and goes for the Frog Splash, but Carmella gets her knees up. Carmella locks in the Code of Silence, but Banks breaks free and hits a sliding knee shot. Banks goes for a Back Stabber, but Carmella blocks. Banks heads up top and dives at Carmella, but Carmella counters with a mid-air super kick. Carmella follows up with a second super kick but only gets a two count. Banks fights back, catches Carmella in the Bank Statement, and Carmella has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Sasha Banks defeats Carmella with the Bank Statement.

Match Length: 10:22

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

Bad Bunny performs Booker T.



Women’s Royal Rumble Match





Bayley is #1, and Naomi is #2. Naomi goes to work with a volley of forearm shots and ducks a clothesline. Naomi hits a springboard kick and tries to eliminate Bayley, but Bayley warps herself around the tope rope to block. Bianca Belair is #3. Belair tries to eliminate Naomi, but Naomi blocks. Naomi and Belair double team Bayley in the corner. Billie Kay is #4. Kay makes her way to ringside and sits down at the announce table to assess the situation. Back in the ring, Bayley heads up top and dives at Naomi and Belair, but they both side step her. Shotzi Blackheart is #5. Kay steps in front of Blackheart’s tank but eats a shot from the cannon. Blackheart charges into the ring and levels Belair. Blackheart works over Belair in the corner as Naomi brawls with Bayley. Shayna Baszler is #6. Kay tries to give her head shot to Baszler, but Baszler drops her. Baszler heads into the ring and cleans house. Baszler tries to eliminate Belair as Blackheart goes after Bayley. Toni Storm is #7. Kay tries to form an alliance with Storm but gets the cold shoulder. Storm heads into the ring and attacks Naomi as Baszler eliminates Blackheart. Jillian Hall is #8. Kay proposes a partnership to Hall, and they head into the ring together as Billie & Jilly. Kay and Hall go after Naomi as Bayley works over Baszler in the corner. Ruby Riott is #9. Riott levels Bayley with a clothesline and lands a back elbow shot to Storm. Storm catches Riott with a German suplex, but Riott fights back with a super kick. Kay and Hall team up with Riott and go after Naomi. Victoria is #10. Riott goes after Baszler as Storm brawls with Hall. Peyton Royce is #11. The IIconics double team Victoria, but Victoria retaliates with a Widow’s Peak to Royce. Santana Garrett is #12. Garrett tries to eliminate Riott as Victoria tries to eliminate Belair. Liv Morgan is #13. The Riott Squad double team Baszler as Hall finally turns on Kay. Kay gets revenge by eliminating Hall, but the Riott Squad eliminate Kay immediately after that. Rhea Ripley si #14. Ripley levels Storm with a drop kick and quickly eliminates her. Ripley focuses on Riott as Baszler eliminates Victoria. Ripley dumps Garrett to the apron and then knocks her to the floor for the elimination. Charlotte Flair is #15. Flair levels Riott with a clothesline and lights her up with chops. Flair follows up with a back suplex as Bayley slides under the bottom rope and suplexes Riott off the apron to eliminate Riott. Dana Brooke is #16. Brooke heads up top and levels Naomi and Bayley with a missile drop kick. Brooke catches Bayley with a neck breaker and then stomps a mudhole in Ripley in the corner. Morgan catches Bayley in a head scissors and tries to pull her over the top rope, but Royce breaks the hold and eliminates Morgan. Torrie Wilson is #17. Wilson tosses Brooke across the ring and suplexes Royce. Brooke dumps Ripley to the apron, but Ripley pulls her over the top rope and powerbombs her on the apron for the elimination. Lacey Evans is #18. Evans comes out accompanied by Ric Flair, wearing his robe, with his music playing. Charlotte Flair attacks Evans as soon as she enters the ring. Flair and Evans rolls under the bottom rope and brawl at ringside. Flair climbs back into the ring and eliminates Royce in the process. Baszler eliminates Wilson. Mickie James is #19. Bianca Belair eliminates Bayley as James makes her way to the ring. James heads into the ring and faces off with Flair. James hits a head scissors takedown out of the corner as Naomi works over Ripley in the corner. Nikki Cross is #20. Cross cleans house. Alicia Fox is #21. Fox enters the ring, but R-Truth quickly does the same. Fox tries to explain that he’s in the wrong Rumble, but suddenly the 24/7 challengers charge down to the ring. In the chaos that ensues, Fox pins Truth and wins the 24/7 Championship. Mandy Rose is #22. Rose charges into the ring and eliminates Fox. Truth seize the opportunity and pins Fox to regain the 24/7 Championship. Truth flees the scene with the 24/7 challengers in hot pursuit. Dakota Kai is #23. Riott and Evans double team Kai as Cross goes after Baszler. Carmella is #24. Kai and Rose get eliminated as Carmella surveys the situation from outside the ring. Carmella climbs into the ring and Cross dumps her back to the outside, but Reginald catches Carmella and prevents her feet from touching the floor. Reginald puts Carmella back on the apron, and Carmella eliminates Cross. Tamina is #25. Reginald tries to save Carmella from another elimination, but Tamina super kicks Reginald, and Carmella’s feet finally touch the floor. Belair dumps Naomi to the outside, but she lands on her back, and her feet never touch the floor. Naomi flips back up onto the apron without her feet ever hitting the floor, narrowing avoiding elimination. Lana is #26. Lana tries to eliminate Ripley, and Tamina attacks her from behind. Naomi tries to eliminate Belair, but Belair scrambles back under the bottom rope. Alexa Bliss is #27. Bliss takes down Naomi and hits double knees to the gut. Bliss is wearing her Goddess gear, but we’ll see if she morphs during the match. All of the other competitors attack Bliss, and she begins to transform, but Ripley eliminates her before the darkness can consume her. Ember Moon is #28. Moon tries to eliminate Evans and levels Naomi with a drop kick. Nia Jax is #29.Baszler eliminates Evans, and Jax eliminates Moon. Baszler and Jax double team Naomi and eliminate her as well. Jax tells Baszler that Tamina is family, but Tamina turns on Jax, and Baszler helps Jax eliminate Tamina. Jax and Baszler brawl in the middle of the ring, and Jax eliminates Baszler. Lana jumps on Jax’ back, but Jax easily tosses her back to the mat. Jax charges at Lana, but Lana low bridges the top rope and eliminates Jax. Natalya is #30. Jax and Baszler attack Natalya on the ramp and then head back into the ring to clean house. Jax and Baszler roll Natalya into the ring before finally heading to the back. Natalya tries to make amends with Lana but then turns on her and eliminates her. The final four are Belair, Ripley, Flair, and Natalya. Natalya tries to eliminate Ripley, but Belair sneaks up behind Natalya and eliminates her instead. Ripley, Flair, and Belair face off in the middle of the ring. Ripley and Belair double team Flair and beat her down to the mat. Flair fights back with a suplex to Belair and then points to the WrestleMania sign. Ripley dumps Flair to the apron, but she hangs on to the ropes to avoid elimination. Ripley and Belair hit Flair with stereo forearm shots to knock her off the apron and eliminate her. Ripley and Belair brawl to the apron and then carefully slide back into the ring. Belair works over Ripley in the corner and knocks her back to the apron. Ripley slides back into the ring and dumps Belair to the apron, but Belair quickly heads back between the ropes. Ripley and Belair brawl in the middle of the ring. Ripley goes for Riptide, but Belair tries to counter into the KOD, but Ripley blocks. Belair regroups and clotheslines Ripley over the top rope to win the match.

Match Result: Bianca Belair wins the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, last eliminating Rhea Ripley.

Match Length: 58:52

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾

The Kickoff Show panel reconvenes to recap the show to this point, but R-Truth once again interrupts them. Peter Rosenberg tells Truth that John Cena is here, but when Truth starts looking for Cena, Rosenberg low blows him from behind and makes the cover to win the 24/7 Championship.



Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (Champion) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens





Reigns and Owens brawl to start, and Reigns levels Owens with a Superman Punch, but Owens makes it back to his feet before the ten count. Owens hits Reigns with the pop-up powerbomb, but Reigns makes it back to his feet before the ten count. The action spills to the outside, and Owens slams Reigns face-first into the ring post. Reigns whips Owens into the steps and follows up with a spear, but Owens get back to his feet. Reigns picks up the steps and slams them into Owens’ face. Reigns connects with two more step shots to the face, but Owens still manages to get back to his feet. Reigns once again lifts the steps, but Owens catches him with a super kick. Owens slams Reigns’ face into the steps and them whips him into the virtual audience LED boards. Owens slams the steps into Reigns and knocks him onto a pair of equipment tables. Owens climbs up onto a platform behind the audience LED boards, but Reigns gets of the table and follows Owens up onto the platform. Reigns tosses Owens up into the next level of the audience, but Owens fights back with a super kick. Owens grabs a chair and goes after Reigns’ knees. Reigns grabs the chair and goes to work with chair shots to Owens’ back. Reigns thinks about tossing Owens off the platform, but Owens counters with a stunner. Reigns fights back and launches Reigns off the platform and through the equipment tables. Owens screams in pain but makes it back to his feet before the ten count. Owens stumbles to the backstage area, and ROMAN REIGNS RUNS OVER KEVIN OWENS WITH A GOLF CART. Owens once again struggles back to his feet and slams a clipboard into Reigns’ face. Owens takes down Reigns and goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Owens hits a pop-up powerbomb onto a spare announce table and then hits a diving splash off a pile of equipment cases and through Reigns and the announce table. Reigns makes it back to his feet, so Owens whips him into a ladder. Owens grabs a small ladder and uses it to knock Reigns onto another table. Owens hops in a forklift and raises a wooden pallet to the top. Owens climbs up onto the top of the forklift and hits a diving senton through Reigns and the table. Owens drags Reigns back onto the Thunderdome stage. Reigns fights back and spears Owens through the stage LED screens. Owens rolls off the stage and lands on his feet to break the ten count. Reigns grabs handcuffs and brawls with Owens next to the stage. Owens slams Reigns’ face into a light support and follows up with a stunner. Owens handcuffs Reigns to the bottom of the light support, and Reigns can’t get back to his feet from that position. Reigns knows he’s about to lose the match, so he pulls the referee into the light support to knock him out and stop the ten count. Paul Heyman rushes over to Reigns and unlocks the handcuffs, because magical Paul Heyman powers, I guess. Reigns catches Owens in the guillotine and chokes him out. Owens crumbles to the floor and can’t answer the ten count.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Kevin Owens by choking him out with a guillotine.

Match Length: 24:55

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Men’s Royal Rumble Match





Edge is #1, and Randy Orton is #2. Edge attacks Orton on the ramp and then beats him into the ring. The bell rings to officially begin the match, but Edge and Orton head back to the outside (without being eliminated). Edge while Orton into the barricade and then slams his face into the announce table. Sami Zayn is #3. Edge and Orton head back into the ring, and Zayn slides in behind them. Orton works over Edge as Zayn occasionally assists. Mustafa Ali is #4. Orton and Zayn hold Edge as Ali repeatedly punches him. Orton, Zayn, and Ali try to eliminate Edge, but Edge grabs the ropes to block. Jeff Hardy is #5. Hardy makes the save and cleans house. Hardy hits the Whisper in the Wind and levels Zayn and Ali. Orton delivers RKOs to Hardy, Zayn, and Ali, but Edge spears Orton and drags him under the bottom rope and to the outside. Edge slams Orton’s face into the announce table and then hits the Edgecution onto the announce table, which refuses to break. Edge grabs a steel chair and goes after Orton’s legs. Dolph Ziggler is #6. Ziggler eliminates Hardy as Edge heads back into the ring. Several officials check on Orton as ringside. Shinsuke Nakamura is #7. Nakamura goes to works with kicks to Ziggler in the corner as Orton slowly tries to limp to the back. Carlito is #8. Damn, Carlito is RIPPED. Orton staggers to the back as Carlito goes after Ziggler in the ring. Xavier Woods is #9. Nakamura squares off with Edge as Ziggler continues to brawl with Carlito. Big E is #10. Woods and Big E double team Zayn, and Big E eliminates Woods. John Morrison is #11. Ali eliminates Woods, but Big E gets revenge and eliminates Ali. Ricochet is #12. Ricochet waves goodbye to Ali as he rushes to the ring and springboards into the match. Ricochet catches Edge with a head scissors takedown but eats a forearm shot from Morrison. Elias is #13. Elias choke slams Ricochet and hits Morrison with Drift Away. Elias eliminates Carlito, which is not cool. Damian Priest is #14. Priest cleans house and eliminates Elias. We get a shot from backstage where the trainers are looking at Orton’s injured knee. Let’s keep in mind that Orton was never actually eliminated. The Miz is #15. Miz uses the MitB briefcase to destroy Bad Bunny’s DJ both and then charges into the ring. Miz hits Big E with the Skull Crushing Finale and then teams up with Morrison to double team Ricochet and Ziggler. Bad Bunny comes out to confront Miz, but Priest uses the distraction to eliminate both Miz and Morrison. BAD BUNNY HEADS UP TOP AND DIVES ONTO MIZ AND MORRISON. Honestly, that was pretty well executed. Riddle is #16. Riddle goes after Nakamura as Edge brawls with Ziggler. Daniel Bryan is #17. Bryan connects with running drop kicks to Nakamura and Priest before trading kicks with Ricochet. Priest tries to eliminate Edge, but Edge blocks. Kane is #18. Kane hits Nakamura and Riddle with stereo choke slams before eliminating Ziggler. Kane choke slams Ricochet onto the apron and eliminates him as well. Bryan calls for a Team Hell No reunion, and then hug it out… right up until Kane choke slams Bryan. Priest squares off with Kane and just manages to blocks a choke slam. Priest eliminates Kane. King Corbin is #19. Corbin slams Bryan but eats a boot from Nakamura. Corbin fights back, hits Nakamura with Deep Six, and dumps him to the outside for the elimination. Otis is #20. Otis cleans house, but Corbin sneaks up behind him and eliminates him. Dominik Mysterio is #21. Corbin levels Mysterio as soon as he gets in the ring, but Dominik catches Corbin in a head scissors and eliminates him. Bryan slugs it out with Riddle as Mysterio squares off with Big E. Bobby Lashley is #22. Lashley levels Riddle with a clothesline and launches Mysterio out of the ring for the elimination. Lashley clotheslines Priest over the top rope to eliminate him as well. Lashley brawls with Big E, and Riddle joins in to double team Lashley. Hurricane Helms is #23. Hurricane goes for a double choke slam to Lashley and Big E, but they easily block and team up to eliminate him. Lashley focuses on Bryan and uses his boot to choke Bryan against the bottom turnbuckle. Christian is #24! CAPTAIN CHARISMA IS BACK!!! Christian bounces Lashley off the top rope, and four other competitors team up to eliminate Lashley. Christian hits Big E with the Unprettier and then gives Edge a hug. Riddle tries to fanboy over Edge & Christian, but then team up to level him. AJ Styles is #25. Omos accompanies Styles to the ring. Christian and Riddle team up on Big E, but then Riddle tries to eliminate Christian. Rey Mysterio is #26. Mysterio dumps Styles to the apron, but Omos makes sure he doesn’t fall to the floor. Big E hits the ropes, but Omos grabs him from behind and pulls him to the outside for the elimination. Mysterio tries to eliminate Riddle as Christian tries to eliminate Bryan. Sheamus is #27. Sheamus hits Edge with Ten Beats of the Bodhran and then tries to eliminate Bryan. Styles dumps Mysterio to the apron, and Omos pulls Mysterio off the apron to eliminate him. Cesaro is #28. Sheamus calls for a reunion of the Bar, but Cesaro hits Sheamus with the Swing instead. Cesaro takes Bryan for a ride on the Swing before Riddle tries to eliminate him. Seth Rollins is #29. Cesaro catches Rollins with a European Uppercut as soon as he climbs into the ring and then brawls with Rollins in the middle of the ring. Braun Strowman is #30. Let’s still keep in mind that Randy Orton was technically never eliminated. Strowman eliminates Cesaro and then does the same to Sheamus. Bryan trades kicks with Riddle and then turns his attention to Edge. Bryan levels Edge with a running knee and tosses him to the apron, but Edge grabs the ropes to save himself. Bryan brawls with Riddle, and they trade rapid submission attempts. Bryan goes for a triangle choke, but Riddle lifts Bryan to the apron. Bryan releases the hold and heads up top for a missile drop kick. Rollins catches Bryan with the Stomp and eliminates him. Rollins squares off with Riddle, and Riddle hits the Ripcord Knee. Rollins connects with the Stomp to Riddle on the apron and eliminates him. It looks like the final four are Edge, Christian, Rollins, and Strowman, but again, Orton was never actually eliminated. Strowman tries to eliminate Edge, but Christian sneaks up behind Strowman. Edge and Christian eliminate Strowman, but Rollins immediately eliminates Christian. Edge eliminates Rollins, but suddenly he gets hit with an RKO out of nowhere. Orton goes for the surprise elimination, but Edge reverses and eliminates Orton to finally win the match.

Match Result: Edge wins the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, last eliminating Randy Orton.

Match Length: 58:28

Slimmer's Rating: ****¼