205 Live to Feature Classic Cruiserweight Title Matches Tonight

Tonight’s 205 Live will look back at some classic Cruiserweight Championship matches. WWE has announced that tonight’s show will feature several Cruiserweight Championship matches from the past couple of years. You can see the full announcement below:

205 Live to feature classic NXT Cruiserweight Title Matches in the wake of incredible Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

After Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar captivated the WWE Universe with a jaw-dropping Ladder Match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Thursday, 205 Live is proud to present a collection of some of the most legendary title matches in the brand’s history.

Championship bouts to be featured include:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali from WrestleMania 34 – Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali emerged as the last two men standing from a wildly unpredictable 16-man tournament for the vacant championship, and The Heart and Soul of 205 Live engaged in an unforgettable classic, leaving even John Cena in shock as he watched from the stands.

* Murphy vs. Tony Nese from WrestleMania 35 – Though then-champion Murphy and Tony Nese had been training partners for some time, Murphy attacked The Premier Athlete in the blink of an eye when Nese emerged triumphant from an eight-man tournament to determine Murphy’s WrestleMania challenger, setting the stage for a heated title bout at The Showcase of the Immortals.

* Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott from NXT TakeOver 31 – In an historic moment, the NXT Cruiserweight Championship was defended for the first time at an NXT TakeOver. Santos Escobar put his title on the line against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and both competitors took advantage of the big stage, dazzling the NXT Universe with a thrilling match.

Tonight’s 205 Live, which will stream at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network elsewhere, will also feature a special look back at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver’s awe-inspiring Ladder Match between Devlin and Escobar.