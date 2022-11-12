411mania recently got the chance to catch up with NWA tag team The Spectaculars (Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce). This weekend, they’ll be taking on reigning NWA United States Tag Team Champions The Fixers (Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky) in the hopes of finally capturing some NWA gold. Here’s what they had to say about their huge NWA pay-per-view title opportunity:

Jeffrey Harris: One day out, how are you feeling going into Hard Times?

Brady Pierce: Well, I’ll tell you, we are ecstatic. Like me and Rush we were just talking like we can’t believe this is happening because we deserve it, right? But we’re going against The Fixers for the United States Tag Team Titles. And for me, knowing the history of the NWA and knowing every tag team that has held these titles, it’s a dream come true, honestly. I told Rush earlier that this is literally my dream come true because me and my dad would sit up and he used to tell me all about the NWA history and all this stuff. So this is very cool for me.

Rush Freeman Yeah. Coming from Oklahoma, the history of wrestling runs deep. My great-grandfather was the biggest wrestling fan I ever knew, and he passed away before I got into the business, but I feel like I’m doing a service to my own family and culture of Southern Rednecks by joining. And so this is the biggest honor in the world that I prepared with my best friend going into this. So I couldn’t see it going any better for us.

Jeffrey Harris: How does it feel that you guys are competing in a match for Tag Team Gold on pay-per-view?

Brady Pierce: Great. I mean, if there’s one thing I could say is that I don’t think The Fixers are taking The Spectaculars very seriously at this moment. And I can understand why because we haven’t been established that long. But I think that it benefits us that they aren’t taking us seriously because myself and Rush, we know what we are capable of. And we’re going to bring that to Hard Times 3 in New Orleans this Saturday on pay-per-view. And we’re going to give everything that we have, and we’re going to lay out on the line. And hopefully, at the end of it, we’ll come out with the US Tag Team Championships. But regardless, we’re going to come out there with respect of The Fixers.

Jeffrey Harris: Previously, you both competed in the Battle Royal to crown the new champions. The Fixers won that battle royal. So, do you see this match as redemption because you guys were not able to and become the newly crowned US Champions for this new era?

Rush Freeman: I’ll take that. We really were just so confident going into this. This is our night. We’re going to prove that this is going to happen. And we were eliminated by La Rebelión. And it was me. I just had something happen, and they just took me out, and I was ashamed. I let us down. So, this is our second opportunity, and we’re going to go out there and just do the best we can to redeem ourselves from the last time that it didn’t go our way.

Jeffrey Harris: Would you say the Fixers are making a mockery of the titles when they turned down the new belts from Billy Corgan? And they’re using their own homemade titles with their own homemade name — I wouldn’t even call them name plates. They’re more like name tags. Or it’s more like tape with their names written on them with like sharpie or something. What do you think? Are they making a mockery of the belts?

Brady Pierce: Well, honestly so here’s my take on it. I don’t think the Fixers are making a mockery of the belts because I truly feel like The Fixers believe what they believe. And whatever makes them happy, that’s what makes them happy. And they feel that they truly earned these specific belts they are wearing. And to me, that’s fine because they did. They earned those belts. They went fair and square, and they defended them successfully. Right. So to them, that is their prize position. And I can understand that. You know what I mean? They worked hard to win those, and they may do things differently. They make it look like it’s a garage sale item by throwing some tape and Sharpie on it. Hey, they’re simple guys. I can respect that.

Jeffrey Harris: When you win, not if you win, when you win and become the new champions, are you guys wearing the new belts, or do you guys take The Fixers belts and throw them in the trash? Or do you keep the Fixers belts?

Brady Pierce: We’re taking ’em all and running man! We’re taking ’em all!

Rush Freeman: We’re going to go with the new belts because The Fixers are the old belts. It’s the new era of the NWA. It’s time to move on, and Billy got new belts for a reason, and that’s what he wants his product to be. And when we beat The Fixtures at NWA Hard Times in New Orleans, then we’re rolling with the new, baby. We got the new belts.

Brady Pierce: I really am going to take those old belts to my house.

Rush Freeman: You’re just going to take them home? That’s just like rubbing the face of The Fixers. Like, look at what we have, and you don’t anymore.

Jeffrey Harris: For the NWA USA episode you beat the Miserably Faithful, and The Fixers were taking over the show, their behavior irk you at all, or do you guys have respect for The Fixers?

Brady Pierce: We have tons of respect for The Fixers, and I think you have to. They’ve earned it and going into this, we totally understand the competition that we’re going into. Hey look, those guys are the way they are. I can’t change that. No one can. And no one can fault them for that. So I mean, they are The Fixers. You know what you get.

Rush Freeman: You know what you get. I mean, I respect them as teams, as individuals, I do. They’re not very respectful towards other people. They’re just kind of boys. That’s the way it is. Do I like what they would say about us in an interview? No. I kind of take it a little — it’s a little embarrassing, a little rude, but they’ll figure it out when we get the ring with them.

Brady Pierce: So I can just brush that stuff off and use it and use it for my advantage. So I remember everything they say. And then Saturday, I apply it is how I use it.

Jeffrey Harris: What is the key to being Spectacular? Does it come naturally, or do you have to work hard at it?

Brady Pierce: You have to ooze confidence. That’s 100% what it is. I call it the airport factors. When you walk through the airport, no one can tell who you are, but they can obviously tell you’re somebody. Like you’re walking through the airport and they’re like, “Man, I don’t know who that guy is, but I can tell he is somebody. He does something.” And I think that’s the key to it, is just when you walk out, people go like, “Man, those guys are spectacular. Look at those bow ties. Look at their bodies. Look at the whole makeup of who these guys are. They’re freaking rock stars. They are 80s rock stars.” That’s the key to being spectacular.

Jeffrey Harris: What do you think of this new era for NWA? It feels like the company is really turning the page right now with this deal with FITE TV, the pa-per-view this weekend, and it really feel like NWA is in a good position after some ups and downs and getting out of the pandemic. But what do you think?

Rush Freeman: Yeah, the NWA. Honestly, I have nothing but faith in the product. I know that it’s just going to keep getting better and better, and things will change. People will come, people will go. But the actual overall product itself stood the test of time, especially over this past three years as a new generation coming forward, and the tag team division getting stronger and stronger. We’ve got some of the best teams. We’ve got some teams come and go. Honestly, we’re able to put on the Crockett Cup on an annual basis now because our tag team division is thriving. It’s so good and us being part of it, we’re working with the best competition we can, which is only making us better as a team. So, we’re very confident moving forward.

Jeffrey Harris: Now, after you guys win these titles, do you plan on pursuing the NWA World Tag Team titles next and going after La Rebelión?

Brady Pierce: 100%. 100%. We will definitely go after La Rebelión because they are the ones that eliminated us at NWA 74 and they were already the champs. They didn’t even need to be in that match. They took an opportunity from us. That was an opportune loss, but you can’t blame them at the end of the day. But yes, after we beat The Fixers, we’re going after all of the gold?

Jeffrey Harris: After you win the belts on Saturday, do you plan on partying in the French Quarter?

Rush Freeman: We’ve got Rolando —

Brady Pierce: Freeman’s already been partying in the French Quarter!

Rush Freeman: We’re going to take this thing out as much as we can!

Brady Pierce: But there will be lots and lots of celebration going on. That is for sure.

Jeffrey Harris: And do you have a message for The Fixers before Saturday’s event?

Rush Freeman: This Saturday, we’ve got The Fixers, and we know they’re not taking us very seriously. Once we get in the ring with them, though, the intensity level’s going to step up. They’re going to see that they’re actually working with some worthy contenders. And all the things they’ve been saying are going to be thrown back in their face. They’re saying they’re going to smack the bowties off of us? Well, maybe I’ll just take mine off and choke them with it, who knows?

Brady Pierce: The ultimate goal is to win the United States Tag Team Championships, but at the end of the day, it’s about respect. It’s about getting what we deserve, going into Hard Times, showing the fans of the NWA and also The Fixers who The Spectaculars are and what we are capable of.

Thank you to The Spectaculars for taking the time to speak with us. You can check out Brady Pierce on Instagram @TheBradyPierce and on Twitter @BradyPierce1. Fans can check out Rush Freeman on Instagram @TheRushFreeman and Twitter @TheFreakFreeman.

The Spectaculars vs. The Fixers for NWA US Tag Team gold does down at NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. NWA Hard Times 3 is scheduled for Saturday, November 12 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. The event will be available live on FITE TV.