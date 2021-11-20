411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reaction to Latest WWE Releases

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses yet another round of WWE releases, John Morrison’s future in wrestling, WWE’s handling of Hit Row, why these moves make it difficult to invest in WWE storylines, and much more.

*Intro

*5:01 What’s next for John Morrison?

*10:34 WWE’s handling of Hit Row

*14:56 Why it’s difficult to get invested in WWE storylines

*19:33 Tegan Nox’s release

*23:08 Drake Maverick’s awesome reaction video

*25:07 Jaxson Ryker and Shane Thorne on the main roster

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play