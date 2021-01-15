wrestling / Columns

411 on Wrestling’s Retro Review: Royal Rumble 2001

January 15, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Royal Rumble 2001

In the newest installment of 411 on Wrestling’s Retro Review series, 411’s Blake Lovell welcomes in Dissecting Dynamite host Andy Perez to discuss the 2001 Royal Rumble, Kane’s impressive performance, Triple H vs. Kurt Angle for the WWE title, and much more.

*Intro
*2:07 WWE’s use of video hype packages
*4:04 1-800-COLLECT!
*5:10 The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge and Christian – Tag Team Titles
*10:33 Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit – Ladder Match for IC Title
*17:30 Chyna vs. Ivory – Women’s Title
*25:21 Triple H vs. Kurt Angle – WWE Title
*34:09 – The 2001 Royal Rumble Match

