wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling’s Retro Review: Royal Rumble 2001
In the newest installment of 411 on Wrestling’s Retro Review series, 411’s Blake Lovell welcomes in Dissecting Dynamite host Andy Perez to discuss the 2001 Royal Rumble, Kane’s impressive performance, Triple H vs. Kurt Angle for the WWE title, and much more.
*Intro
*2:07 WWE’s use of video hype packages
*4:04 1-800-COLLECT!
*5:10 The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge and Christian – Tag Team Titles
*10:33 Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit – Ladder Match for IC Title
*17:30 Chyna vs. Ivory – Women’s Title
*25:21 Triple H vs. Kurt Angle – WWE Title
*34:09 – The 2001 Royal Rumble Match
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Batista Offering $20,000 Reward for Arrest and Conviction of Those Responsible for Cruelty Against a Florida Manatee
- Charlotte Flair Defends Herself After Article Calls Out How She’s Booked
- Candice Michelle On The Special Clause She Had In Her WWE Contract
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW