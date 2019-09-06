411’s Live ROH Global Wars Espectacular Dearborn Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s ROH Global Wars Espectacular Dearborn 2019 Review

Top Prospect Tournament Semifinal Match: Dak Draper vs. The Haitian Sensation : Draper attacks, refusing the handshake but Sensation battles back and dumps him. Sensation follows with strikes but Draper cuts him off and hits a knee drop for 1. He grounds the action, and then misses a knee drop and Sensation cradles him for 2. Draper battles back with a run up elbow drop and works over Sensation in the ropes. He follows with strikes, chokes him out and follows with strikes and knee drops. He grounds things again, but Sensation fires up to his feet and hits a neck breaker. Sensation follows with rights, chops and clotheslines. The dropkick follows and then corner elbows. The axe kick follows for 2. Draper cuts him off and hits the magnum for the win. Dak Draper defeated The Haitian Sensation @ 5:55 via pin

The Bouncers vs. Silas Young & Josh Woods : Silas & Bruiser begin. They lock up and Silas grounds things and Bruiser fires back with rights. He follows with jabs and bites him. Milonas tags in and Woods joins him. Woods looks for a takedown, Milonas counters and Woods follows with strikes until Milonas runs him over. Bruiser tags back in but Woods follows with strikes. Silas tags in and Bruiser levels him with rights. The knee drop follows but Woods dumps him to the floor. Silas follows him out with strikes, and back in hits the slingshot double stomp. Bruiser fights off the suplex, but Silas works him over in the corner and then hits the suplex for 1. He follows with rights, Woods reuses to attack and they argue. Bruiser fires back, and hits the sidewinder slam on Silas. Tag to Milonas, he runs wild with strikes on Silas and hits the corner splash and running cross body. The black hole slam follows for 2. Bruiser tags back in and they look for closing time, and hit it but Woods makes the save. Woods runs wild and dumps Milonas, he works over Bruiser and then hip tosses him from the apron and to the floor wiping out Milonas & Silas. Back in and the ankle lock follows on Bruiser, and follows wit ha dead lift German for 2. The Kingdom arrives at ringside, and Woods rolls into an arm bar but Milonas makes the save. He gets distracted by the Kingdom and Woods cradles Bruiser for the win. Silas Young & Josh Woods defeated The Bouncers @ 9:35 via pin

Rush vs. Triton : Triton & Stuka Jr swapped places on tonight’s card, for reasons. They get right to action, working into fast paced counters and passes. Triton lays in chops, so Rush fires back and kicks him in the face and then traquilos. Rush follows with chops, but Triton follows with a RANA and suicide dive. He hits another and Rush then counters the third. He slams him to the barricade and beats him like he owes him money. Rush goes after his mask and then back in, misses a charge but hits the superkick and suplex to the buckles. The bull’s horns finishes it. Rush defeated Triton @ 3:45 via pin

– Mark Haskins arrives and says he doesn’t have a match tonight, but wants to compete. He came to ROH for competition, and will get that in the #1 contender’s tournament, but Rhett Titus arrives and thanks him and Lifeblood for helping to restore honor in ROH. Titus was at the first ROH show and has always wanted to be the champion. But he lost him way and now he has a son. Now, if Haskins doesn’t have a match, he’ll give him one. Haskins agrees.

Mark Haskins vs. Rhett Titus : They lock up and work to the ropes. Clean break and they lock up and work to the mat, Titus counters out and they work into a stand off. They lock up again, Titus looks for springboard elbow but Haskins catches him in an arm bar until Titus makes the ropes. Back in and Haskins dropkicks the knee and covers for 2. Haskins grounds the action, Tutus counters back and works a chinlock into a surfboard. He then kicks Haskins to the buckles and hits elbow strikes and a powerslam and running frog splash for 2. Titus keeps things grounded, and follows with clotheslines. There is absolutely no heat for this. Haskins counters out of the full nelson hits a leg lariat and misses a charge but hits an enziguri. They work up top and Haskins then follows with a wrecking ball dropkick from the tree of WHOA position. The suicide dive follows and back in Haskins does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Titus fights off the stretch muffler, but Haskins hits shoulder soldier roll for 2. Titus counters back with a northern lights suplex for 2. Haskins counters out of a German, hits the belly to back suplex and the top rope double stomp misses, Titus hits an x-factor off the ropes for 2. Haskins fights off a piledriver, but Titus hits a dropkick and elevated DDT for 2. The running boots follow, but Haskins counters into the sharpshooter for the win. Mark Haskins defeated Rhett Titus @ 10:16 via submission

– The Allure arrives. Angelina Love cuts a promo, claiming conspiracy against the Allure (so they are recycling the Kingdom’s angle?). She’s beaten everyone in front of her but hasn’t been given a title shot. She also pinned the champion making her the best in the world. She calls out Klein and tells her to bring out her championship. Klein arrives and Love wants her title match. Klein offers to do it right now, but Love refuses and leaves. Klein calls her a coward and Love then offers to shake her hand, it’s a traaaaaaaaaaaaap. Yup, Leon attacks and they beat down Klein. Sumie Sakai arrives to make the save, but babyfaces are dumb and she gets her ass beat as well. Jenny Rose makes the save and clears the ring.