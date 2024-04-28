411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report 4.27.24: Carmelo Hayes Talks First Official Night on SmackDown

-The NFL Draft just eats up so much of my time, but I love it. I still haven’t seen SmackDown yet but have seen enough clips to have an idea about what went down. Let’s get to it!

-Sam Roberts welcomes us to the show from The NotSam Studio as this is a special episode apparently. So no Megan, no Camp, no Jackie, no Renee, no Truth, no Heyman, no Caruso. This is where we are at with this show now.

-Round 1 Recap: SmackDown: Bianca Belair, RAW: Jey Uso, SmackDown: Carmelo Hayes, RAW: Seth Rollins

-Thoughts: Carmelo is the only real story as he finally gets the call up. The other three remain on their current brands.

-To the video as Tiffany Stratton and Naomi had a match to determine the next challenger for Bayley. Nia Jax (now on SmackDown) attacks Bayley while she is on commentary which gets Naomi involved. It’s a DQ as Nia throws Naomi into the post. Stratton hits The Prettiest Moonsault Ever on both Naomi and Bayley.

-The Triple Threat Match we all expected is now official for Backlash: France.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Bayley who notes she is a little sore, but also annoyed. She was reminded of who Nia Jax is and was reminded of what it means to be a hunted champion. She is hurt, but humbled. Bayley is excited for her first Title defense and says what Tiffany did last week was bold and something she would have done.

-Round 2 Recap: SmackDown: Orton, RAW: Bron Breakker, SmackDown: Nia Jax, RAW: Liv Morgan.

-Thoughts: Randy staying on SmackDown makes all the sense as Rhodes/Orton is likely to happen at some point. There is more time on RAW so Breakker will get more of a chance to shine and it’s best to separate him and Hayes. Liv staying with Becky and assumably Rhea makes makes sense. Nia can be the monster on SmackDown as we saw earlier.

-To the video as Kevin Owens got some get back as he attacked Tama Tonga before a bunch of refs and officials separated them. They actually continued the fight later in the show into the ring, and Randy Orton makes the save. I smell a Tag Match! Perhaps in France?

-I guess it is official as it will be KO/Orton vs. The Bloodline.

-Round 3 Recap: SmackDown: LA Knight, RAW: Ricochet, SmackDown: The Bloodline (Heyman, Solo, and Tama), RAW: Sheamus.

-Thoughts: A bunch of nothing here really as everyone stays where they are.

-A-Town Down defend their WWE Tag Titles next Friday against The Street Profits!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with A-Town Down to discuss their Title Defense. Waller notes the Bengals have never won a Championship and that must hurts Dawkins. Shots fired at Steve Cooke! Waller doesn’t want to go to France as it sucks and smells like cheese. They are the smoke and discuss having red wine and croissants as they leave Byron.

-Round 4 Recap: SmackDown: AJ Styles, RAW: Alpha Academy, SmackDown: Andrade, RAW: Kiana James

-Thoughts: Andrade to SmackDown where his wife will be returning makes all the sense in the world as WWE has tried to keep couples together after years where they seemingly wanted to keep them apart. Kiana James in intriguing on RAW as I have enjoyed her on Level Up and the few appearances she had on Main Event. She may end up making more Main Event appearances at first until she gets a real chance on Monday Night.

-To the video as AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes have their contract signing with the crowd yelling “What” constantly. That’s never going to die out! I am looking forward to this match! BULLET CLUB EXPLODES!

-To the video as Cody Rhodes accepted the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. I really need to go back and watch this show. Cody gets the clean win which he obviously should, but seems weird to beat Hayes on his first night as an offical member of SmackDown.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Carmelo Hayes, and I hope this isn’t a happy to be here and I gave it my best effort promo. Hayes says he is destined or greatness and tonight he shot from the logo and hit rim. They could have drafted anyone in his spot, but they picked Carmelo Hayes because, “I am him.”

-Well after signing a contract tonight, Rhodes and Styles come face-to-face next week on SmackDown.

