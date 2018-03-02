411’s WWE Photo Shoot Report: Charlotte Flair

-Another new episode released, so the Cesaro episode gets bumped back once again. This time the cameras catch up with Charlotte Flair and she is both excited and nervous about what pictures may be shown.

-NXT Promo Pic: This is the first official photo shoot she ever had with WWE/NXT. She says she didn’t even know how to pose and that people on twitter tormented her about the pictures. She still wishes she had those abs.

-Strutting with her dad: This was her first match in NXT and she didn’t know if she wanted to wear boots or knee pads. She wasn’t sure if the fans would chant or boo. She calls it a special night with her dad even though it was only a 3 minute match (vs Bayley). She was embarrassed of doing the strut with her dad, so only did it half way. She was told in the back that her dad had done it for years and if she wasn’t going to give 100% then she shouldn’t do it. That stuck with her and she has given 100% in all she does now.

-Arn Anderson: She calls him Uncle Arn and talks about the relationship he has with her father. Now he is her producer. She calls Becky Lynch her “Arn Anderson.”

-Figure 4 of Nattie NXT: This is from a match on an NXT Special against Nattie. Charlotte says there is nobody like Nattie on the WWE roster. She came down to NXT and told Charlotte to listen and she would take care of her. They went around 22 minutes and poured their hearts into the match. She talks about the up and down relationship her dad and Bret have had, and thinks this match helped bring them closer. She also talks about Charles Robinson being the ref and how special that was due to his history with her dad. They show classic Lil Naitch footage from WCW. Good times!

-Ric Elbows his Clothes while in his Boxers: Charlotte laughs and calls this picture “normal.” She thought her dad was the coolest and talks about growing up watching Nitro. She thinks about her brother David and they show footage of him helping Russo shave Ric’s hair. That was all normal to Charlotte as the family was used to being part of the story when needed. She talks about Starrcade 93 and Okerlund doing interviews at her house.

-NXT Brooklyn 4 Horsewomen: She was proud of Sasha and Bayley as they tore down the house and had one of the best matches in history. All 4 of them worked so hard and she puts over the passion of the other 3 women. She was just lucky enough to find herself in that group.

-Night of Champions vs Nikki Bella: She calls Nikki a superstar and was amazed by her entrance. She didn’t feel she was ready to be Divas Champion, but when she won the title she knew it was a chance to grow into the role.

-Night of Champions: Celebrating with Her Dad: The same night and Ric is there to celebrate with her. She mentions that she hated her gear. She immediately thought of her brother and how he never got to see her wrestle. She is only in this business because of him.

-Muscle and Fitness Cover: It was a bucket list item for her and it was shot the week after she won the Diva’s Title.

-2nd Nature: The book she did with her dad and it took 2 years of her doing a lot of journal writing. She doesn’t consider herself to be an author, but guesses she can be called one now.

-HBK Superkick at Mania XXIV: This is her favorite match of all time. It was also the first time she realized how much her dad meant to the fans and business. She knew how much he didn’t want to retire and talks about how it was the last time her entire family was together. She was in awe of the way the fans responded to her dad and how much he meant to all of them.

-Trish/Lita Main Event RAW: The match took place in Charlotte, NC and Charlotte says she was in the first row (they zoom in on her siting in the crowd). It was an epic moment and she realized how great those 2 were. It is crazy to her that 10 years later she would main event RAW vs Sasha in the same building and that doesn’t happen without Lita and Trish. That’s just another one of those cool wrestling moments where things just align and produce full circle moments.

-Mania 33 Entrance: It was the same venue her dad had his last WWE match and the goal was to recreate his entrance. She talks about how she goofed during the entrance and forgot to keep spinning as the pyro went off. She jokes to her dad that her pyro was bigger.

-Hell in a Cell Poster: The Boss! She has the poster framed in her apartment. She wouldn’t want any other woman in that match with her than Sasha. She says Sasha always brings the best out of her.

-Dana: She misses being a bad guy. She says they were 2 loud blondes that caused chaos. It added a lot to her character as he got to boss around Dana and her dad. She loves being the bad guy.

-Dusty: The Dream! She calls him the heart of NXT. He touched so many lives as he believed in talent that others may not have. He saw something special in so many talents that wouldn’t be where they are without him. They show some great backstage footage from NXT with the Dream teaching the kids. Good stuff! She gets emotional as she talks about Dusty saying “I love my Divas.” If he was around to see the NXT kids today she knows how proud he would be.

-Iron Woman Match Roadblock: She talks about her dad giving Sasha the nickname “Ricky.” Obviously in reference to her being Charlotte’s version of Ricky Steamboat. This match marked the end of their rivalry at that time. She wants to see The Boss vs The Queen again. I just have to mention the show took place in Pittsburgh (which I sadly missed) and marked the 3rd time Pittsburgh got an Iron Man/Woman match: HHH vs Benoit on RAW and Cena/Orton at Bragging Rights were the other two (I was there for both).

-WrestleMania 32 AT&T Stadium Picture: She actually thought fans who sent the picture to her were doing photo shop. It wasn’t until she got to the stadium that she realized the ladies were front and center in the giant photo decorating the building. She jokes that Taker and Reigns look like the arm candy to the ladies. She says the 3 ladies stole the show that night.

-Her Mania 32 Robe: Being that it was her first Mania she decided to do a robe and she credits the costume designer for using parts of her dad’s robe from his last Mania match. It took her character to a new level.

-Mania 32 Moonsault: She wanted to do the top rope moonsault to the floor in NXT, but was told it was too dangerous. It worked out better that she saved it for a show like Mania.

-Royal Rumble Announcement: All the ladies celebrate the announcement of having their own Rumble. She says it was another milestone and it would not have happened without the fans. She is excited to see what the future holds for the women.

-Picture of Her with All 4 Titles: She says it is just a cool picture. She says there is no way she gets to that point without the women she worked with along the way. They were just a bunch of women who always delivered. It also shows her that she can’t rest on what she has done and that there is more for the women to achieve like being the Main Event of WrestleMania. She mentions that she prefers the vintage look of the NXT Woman’s Title compared to the one they use now.

-That ends things as Charlotte says she wants copies of some of these for her apartment.

-More of the same with this series as it is a fun 20 minutes to spend and those involved have a lot of fun going down memory lane. Charlotte was good here as she has spent her life in the business and has a lot of great stories to tell from multiple perspectives.

