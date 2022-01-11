411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Alpha Academy Celebrates Winning The Tag Titles, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.10.22

-A notable RAW as we have new Tag Team Champions in Alpha Academy and Doudrop is the new #1 contender to Becky Lynch’s Title. Plus, we continue the build to Brock/Lashley: AKA SUPER HOSS FIGHT! Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp and we immediately go to Brock disrespecting Lashley, who then beat the crap out of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Brock calling Lashley a Brock wanna-be is fair as Lashley was compared to Lesnar when he first debuted in the WWE. I am so ready for this match!

-RAW Headlines: Doudrop earns a Title Match against Becky Lynch at The Royal Rumble. Then we get video of Alpha Academy winning the tag titles as Otis pinned Randy Orton clean as a sheet. They have actually done a very good job at rebuilding Otis with his heel turn and Gable has now become a Triple Crown Tag Champion: NXT, SmackDown, and RAW.

-Kevin Patrick is with our new RAW Tag Team Champions and they are quite happy. They trained specifically for Orton. “Do you see any necks on this team?” I think the WWE pulled the trigger at the right time on the title switch and we should get some good matches between the two going forward before they settle things.

-Booker T is brought in as our special guest this week and he is firmly behind Alpha Academy and feels they will be tough to beat. Booker doesn’t think RK-Bro was as focused as they needed to be and the rest of the division needs to realize if they take AA lightly they will lose. He also thinks Randy works best alone, though Riddle brought a bright side out of him. He does think Randy needs to get back to business. Randy vs Orton at Mania?

-Nikki A.S.H and Miz/Maryse still to come.

-NXT 2.0 commercial focusing on our new champion: The Era of Bron is here!

-Tonight it was also made official that it will be Roman Reigns defending The Universal Title Championship at The Rumble against Seth Rollins. We also ended up with Big E vs. Rollins tonight and they beat each other up good and Rollins gets the win because he has the title match with Roman coming up.

-Discussion of Women’s Royal Rumble leads to the discussion of Rhea/Nikki ending their team. Nikki turns heel as she punches Rhea in the face and attacks her which probably isn’t the way we all saw this team ending, but we will see where it goes.

-Sarah Schreiber is with Nikki A.S.H. to get some answers. Nikki says that Philly and Rhea need an almost superhero. She talks about the little girls that look up to her and call her hero and walks off from the interview.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-Royal Rumble commercial!

-Back with The Cutting Edge as the feud between Edge/Phoenix and Miz/Maryse continues as Maryse obviously wants no part of Beth. I almost feel sympathy for Maryse in this one.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Miz who is texting his wife. Miz says his wife had something important to do earlier and that’s why she left. She is trying to find out what she had to do. He puts over Maryse and then will reign supreme at The Royal Rumble. They are a family of champions, and he finishes by telling KP he can shove the microphone wherever he wants.

-Jackie and Camp discuss before getting to Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles. You had to assume Waller would get involved and sure enough he causes the DQ. Theory gets his selfie before AJ rallies and chases Waller off.

-Next our Main Event as Doudrop wins the Triple Threat to punch her ticket to St Louis and The Royal Rumble. Becky tries to hit a man handle slam on Doudrop and yeah, that’s not happening. They bring Booker T back and he feels Becky took out her biggest threat: Bianca Belair. He calls Doudrop the x factor in this whole thing and now they wonder if Becky is having second thoughts. Booker mentions Doudrop is the least experienced but has a lot of momentum behind her now. He thinks Becky will try to outsmart Doudrop, but does agree Doudrop has a great chance to get the win.

-Jackie asks Booker what he feels is next for Liv. Booker sees a lot of potential and he sees her as a future champion. Jackie likes her because she has spunk.

-Jackie wraps things up as we are out for this week. Thanks for reading! Oh, and Georgia just iced the game vs Alabama with a pick six. AJ Styles is going to be very happy!