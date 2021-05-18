411’s WWE Raw Talk Report: Kofi Kingston Cracks Up R-Truth, Angel Garza Wants Gold, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 05.17.21

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and he is in a somber mood as he apologizes to Truth for inadvertently costing him The 24/7 Championship. Truth questions who side he is on as he cost him his baby. We see the footage of Tozawa rolling up Truth to win the 24/7 Title. Kevin promises to do everything in his power to help Truth regain his baby. Truth just wants to get the show started.

-They cover Kofi’s big night as he got victories over Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley (non title). Asuka knocked off Charlotte as Rhea got involved and Priest won a zombie free lumberjack match over Johnny Drip Drip. Our lineup for tonight: Tamina and Natalya (Women’s Tag Champs), New Day, and Angel Garza.

-Commercial for WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam. My review can be found here.

-WWE Superstars want you to get vaccinated!

-Tamina and Natalya are out with their Tag Team Gold! Nattie puts over Tamino again for finally winning her first title in the WWE. Nattie calls Truth their ride and die. She then mentions her and Tamina came from two of the most prestigious family dynasties. He then brings up her husband, TJ, who showed her a photo of Owen and Yoko as Tag Champions. Huh, that connection never dawned on me. That’s kind of cool actually! Tamina feels grateful and blessed at the out pouring of support from all the fans. They worked hard to get here and Nattie agrees that their hard work paid off. Kevin brings up their appearance on Alexa’s playground and Tamina calls the whole thing weird. Nattie lets us know that it smelled like mothballs and all Alexa wanted to do was talk about Lilly. Nattie then breaks news that Reginald has been sliding in Tamina’s direct messages. Truth and Kevin are enjoying the gossip! They wish the champs luck and they are out.

-SmackDown commercial!

-NXT on Tuesday commercial as it is Gargano defending his NXT Title against Bronso Reed inside a Steel Cage. Gargano gets to hype the match!

-Angel Garza is out as our next and it is great that he is back- on RAW after killing it on Main Even for the last 8-10 months or so. They show Garza knocking off Gulak the last two weeks and Garza says that Gulak has just happened to be in his path. He talks about realizing he needed more aggression and passion. He wants Gold and is focused on showing everyone the new Angel Garza. Garza is great and hopefully he gets a legit shot this time and doesn’t get dropped back to Main Event.

-SmackDown commercial! IC Title Fatal 4 Way!

-NXT on Tuesday commercial. Reed’s turn to hype the cage match!

-Our final guests are The New Day as Kevin and Truth are ready for the power of positivity. Kofi dances on the desk while carrying around an ice bag. Patrick jumps on that Kofi knocked off Randy Orton and Lashley in the same night. Kofi thanks Truth for taking The Full Nelson all those times as it helped him learn how to stay out of the hold. Kofi can’t rank this night yet as it just happened, but he knows he just pinned the WWE Champion. In a rare change, Kofi breaks Truth as he calls him out for having his chair lower than his own. That was fun! Woods goes into his hype man role for Kofi to send us out for this week. The music plays, but Woods and Kofi want more time as Truth yells to them that they have a budget. Kofi reminds us again that he pinned the WWE Champion as he celebrates on the desk. Kofi humps the air as Patrick is losing it and Truth yells at them for going too far. They call Truth out on beating the roster with lead pipes when he was with The Miz years ago. Kofi continues to talk as the music plays over him and Woods flexes. Kofi and Woods don’t want the show to end and they stay with them as long as possible before finally closing.

-That New Day segment to close was fun as they were doing whatever they could to crack Truth. Garza didn’t get much time, but again, it’s just great to have him back in a larger role. Tamina and Nattie basically covered what they did on Friday though I appreciated the nod to Owen and Yokozuna. A solid show this week overall. Thanks for reading!