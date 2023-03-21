411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Braun Strowman, Rhea Ripley Continue Hype for WrestleMania

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 03.20.23

-No upset for my Red Raiders tonight as they lost in the Pennsylvania High School Basketball Final Four. It was a magical season that put Uniontown back on the map statewide and made all of us in Fayette County so proud of these young men. Congrats to the seniors and I am already counting down until next season. Because I was at the game, I missed all of RAW, but caught some of the news coming out while scrolling Twitter. Let’s get to it!

-We start with The WrestleMania graphic making it official as The Usos will defend their Tag Titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Jackie Redmond (looking stunning) welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp.

-They get to The Bloodline Problems as Cody and the reunited Owens/Zayn are working together to bring them down.

-We jump to The Fatal 4 Tag Team Match announced for Mania with Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet/Strowman. It’s fine as a way to get guys on the show and good for all eight men. To the video as Ricochet gets a win over Chad Gable.

-Braun Strowman is backstage with Byron Saxton to discuss WrestleMania. He is looking forward to getting to Mania and getting these hands on all the other athletes. Get ready boys!

-Camp with a nice callback as he mentions Braun won a Tag Title at WrestleMania with Nicholas. They discuss Otis and his blossoming modeling career and if it will cost him and Gable.

-Still to come: Judgment Day and ELIAS/Boogs!

-WrestleMania commercial!

-To the video as Bianca Belair and Asuka get a win over Piper and Chelsea Green. Bianca hits KOD on Piper to a big pop. Yep, that was impressive! Asuka attacks after the match and hits a sliding knee because really once the match was over, the partnership was out the window. I have no issues with what Asuka did here.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Asuka vs. Bianca!

-Prison Dom gets a win over Johnny Gargano and then calls out his dad again. This Friday he knows the entire Mysterio Family will be there and he will go to his mom to get the match made. He then accuses Rey of having his balls in his wife’s purse.

-Jackie begs Rey to put his punk son in his place. Oh Jackie, I would back off of Prison Dom! He’s served hard time!

-To the video as Rhea Ripley faced off against Bayley. The match is interrupted by Trish, Lita, and Becky. Everyone brawls with everyone else which leads to Rhea hitting Rip Tide for the pin.

-Judgment Day (minus Finn) is backstage and Priest says Balor is getting ready for Hell in a Cell. Dom promises to beat an answer out of his dad in front of The Mysterio Family. Rhea puts over beating one of the 4 Horsewomen tonight and at WrestleMania she is walking out with Charlotte’s crown. They leave and Priest takes Byron’s microphone.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Rhea vs. Charlotte and what it will mean for Rhea to beat Charlotte at WrestleMania.

-SmackDown from Vegas this week and Cody will wrestle for the first time on SmackDown in six years.

-Back with Byron and he is standing by with Elias and Boogs! They are done with Bronson Reed and apparently it’s not about wins and losses, but making a connection with the fans. Corbin interrupts and calls Elias a loser. Corbin notes he has been on a cold streak, but people forget he used to run RAW. He wants Boogs to follow him and he will get him on the right track. Boogs is standing by Elias and challenges Corbin to a match next week. Corbin accepts!

-Jackie and Camp discuss Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul. Tonight we got a live edition of Impaulsive TV with Paul as his own guest. Seth Rollins interrupts and attacks Paul. Security gets involved and that lets Paul land his heavy right hand again and Rollins is out.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Rollins/Paul some more.

-Next Roman and Cody came face to face with another war of words as they traded verbal punches. Cody tells Roman that when he loses the Titles, Jey is going to leave him and then Jimmy will leave. He then tells Solo he isn’t ready and soon it will be Roman with no tribe. He then tells Solo one more time that he wasn’t ready and blocks the Spike with a boot. Roman pulls Solo back as the crowd chants, “you’re not ready.”

-Camp connects the dots of when Cody was in Legacy backing Randy Orton and he thought he was ready, but clearly wasn’t. He then wonders if we are getting Solo vs. Cody next week.

-Bump Plug: Carmelo Hayes w/ Trick Williams and Austin Theory will be the guests.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!